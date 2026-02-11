



Everywhere but this quiet place was in chaos, it sometimes felt. With the constant news of thousands, or tens of thousands, killed in Iran. Of the violent clashes on the streets of Sydney with pro-Palestinian marches and footage of police punching and abusing protestors.

In those heightened scenes, familiar to anti-vaxxers and anti-lockdown protestors but essentially unfamiliar to the left, whose protests, on climate change or racism, normally jelled perfectly with government agendas and provided a cause célèbre

to push their laws through parliament.

Even then. Even now. The wind whipping up a disturbance. The police repeatedly bashing prone protestors, pepper spraying people straight in the face, doing the bidding of a government doing the bidding of a Jewish lobby, and the government generated notion of social cohesion smashed into the concrete.

Social cohesion: Nothing could be further from the truth. Riven from one end to the other with mass migration, the Indian Inundation as it was being called, the Australia of Old was already a distant memory.





We were prone bewildered. The secrets laid bare. Old Alex had just become the grandfather to identical twin boys. The mystery of DNA buoyed the ancient spirits, who were laughing and joking up there along the clifftops, and the darkness that swept across a decaying country, those shocking shopping malls, the state of the population, all of it now surrendered to a steady stream of insults.

For much of what was happening was an insult to the existing residents, to the people whose forebears had fought for and built modern Australia, and to the intelligence of the left wing mobs that dominated government and academe and general public discourse. Until the inconsistencies became too obvious, anything was possible, and driven by despair and salvation, they took to the streets.

And the secrets were exposed, as they should be, and the world became as one; riven, at war.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Hundreds of anti-Israel protesters have descended on the national Parliament as Israeli President Isaac Herzog arrives in Canberra.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Angus Taylor resigns from shadow cabinet ahead of expected Liberal leadership challenge

Taylor says party in ‘worst position’ since formation and says he doesn’t believe Sussan Ley is in position to lead

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

New video sheds light on beginning of altercation between police officers and a Town Hall protester

THE WEST REPORT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCxj4Qu1OvM

"Thank you friends" NSW Premier Chris Minns told Israel supporters to warm applause at the ICC dinner in Sydney. While, nearby, at the Sydney rally against Israel President Isaac Herzog, his police were about to attack peace protestors. We dissect perhaps the most ugly unprovoked attack in the history of Australian policing and the biased media reporting which is now trying to whitewash it. It should be said that the blame for the pro-Israel media circus lies, not with the reporters, but the bosses. It lies in the framing of the stories, the agendas, the headlines, the placement.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

‘New beginning’: Isaac Herzog says trip to Australia has been opportunity to reset relationship

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog says his trip to Australia has been an opportunity to reset the relationship between the two long-time allies.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Security tight as Herzog arrives in Canberra

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Home ownership has never been harder in Australia

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

‘From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada!’ This cry rang out on Monday night at an angry protest in central Sydney (trendily-named Gadigal by radical Aboriginal activists). But it wasn’t simply the chant of an angry pro-Palestine mob. The firebrand demagogue who spat out this invective, which proceeded a violent protest against the visit to Sydney of Israel’s president, Isaac Herzog, was no ordinary activist. She was Grace Tame, the 2021 recipient of one of Australia’s highest public honours: Australian of the Year.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Nothing says cohesion like a punch in the head: Violence of Minns’ goons exposes the lie of ‘social cohesion’

NSW Police’s actions against protesters in in Sydney was about the powerful dictating the terms of free speech — through state-sanctioned violence if necessary.



