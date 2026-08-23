

A Prayer-Sonnet for the Penguins of Phillip Island





O gentle Guardians of the southern seas,

Watch over these small souls in formal dress,

Who waddle home on paths the moonlight sees

And nest in burrows far from human stress. On Phillip’s shores, where ocean winds still sing,

A new-made threat now rides the human hand;

The needle’s point, the syringe’s offering—

A vaccine’s risk upon this fragile land. Grant strength to wings that dive through cooling waves,

Let no untested serum pierce them through;

Preserve their colonies, their sandy caves,

And keep the little ones from harm anew. May nature’s way, not man’s, keep them free—





Protect these penguins, Lord of land and sea. Amen.









Who amongst the penguins will have the courage to stand up for the vaccine injured?



Unable to sell their MRNA vaccines to a sceptical public, the Australian government was now mounting a major campaign to vaccinate all the penguins on Phillip Island. They would claim success no matter how many they killed. All the tens of millions being poured into the operation, While thousands of Australians, human Australians, were sleeping rough, in cars, parks, on the streets, their lives destroyed in a country where it was becoming increasingly impossible to succeed on any level.





No doubt all the grifters had their hands out, the bureaucrats peddling the program, designed to soften up the public to believe the lies of the pharmaceutical industry, the bevy of academics and consultants and so-called experts, the Labor Party hangers on, all of them.





Who amongst us can still believe?





Exactly where was the evidence that the vaccines were "safe and effective"; and that unlike the Covid shots they did actually stop infection and transmission. Those poor little penguins had been out there for millions of years in the freezing southern oceans, happy as larks breeding and nesting and shuffling around in between their fishing expeditions. Dodging killer whales and anything else which thought they looked delicious. But could they survive this????

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Australian wildlife authorities are vaccinating thousands of little penguins against H5 bird flu in a major effort to protect the species.



The campaign, which began Monday, targets up to 5,000 little penguins on Victoria’s Phillip Island and at St Kilda in Melbourne. The birds will receive two doses of the vaccine, while teams will also conduct health checks, weigh and microchip them, the Victorian government said.



“This is a really important step in protecting our little penguins from the devastating impacts of avian influenza,” Environment Minister Jaclyn Symes said when the program was announced Aug. 12.



On Aug. 15, authorities reported that a little penguin found dead on Phillip Island had tested positive for the virus, marking the first confirmed case in the species there.



Phillip Island is home to about 40,000 little penguins, the world’s smallest penguin species. Authorities say the size of the colony and the birds’ tendency to gather in large groups make them particularly vulnerable to infectious diseases.



Victoria’s Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said vaccination was an important tool but would not provide complete protection against infection.



The Victorian government has described the campaign as what is believed to be the world’s largest vaccination program involving wild birds.



Phillip Island Nature Parks is carrying out the operation with veterinary and wildlife specialists.

NEWS

In the financial year ending June 2026, Australian corporate insolvencies remained elevated at approximately 14,011 to 14,152 companies entering external administration for the first time, according to ASIC data—a modest decline from the previous year’s peak of 14,722 but still far above pre-pandemic levels. Monthly figures showed some easing, with company bankruptcies falling to 1,211 in July 2026 from 1,334 in June. Construction continued to dominate the failures, accounting for around 3,472 cases or roughly a quarter of the total, followed by accommodation and food services with 2,078. Other notable sectors included other services, retail trade, and professional, scientific and technical services.

theepochtimes.com

Headlines have captured the ongoing pressure with phrases such as “14,000 Australian Companies Enter Administration for 2nd Year Straight” and “Company insolvencies climb to 14,152 for FY2025–26,” while observers noted that “construction continued to shoulder the brunt of the administrations.” CreditorWatch chief economist Ivan Colhoun remarked that business conditions remained only slightly below the long-run average despite rate rises and fuel costs, though sectors reliant on transport faced softer conditions. The Reserve Bank has pointed to ongoing wage and input cost pressures in construction, alongside cash-flow constraints affecting retail, manufacturing and transport.

accountantsdaily.com.au

Personal insolvencies also trended upward, with 12,257 individuals entering the system in 2024–25—a 5.3% rise and the third consecutive annual increase—though volumes stayed below pre-COVID averages. Where industry of employment was identified, construction led at 12.5%, followed by health care and social assistance at 11.2% and transport, postal and warehousing at 9.3%. Business-related personal insolvencies were heavily concentrated in construction (22.9%), other services (12.6%) and accommodation and food services (8.4%). Forecasts suggest further moderate rises toward 13,000 in 2025–26 amid persistent cost-of-living pressures.

afsa.gov.au

Broader Australian news this week has mixed economic signals with ongoing sectoral stress. While some reports highlight resilient consumer demand in parts of the economy and a slight plateau in insolvency growth, stories of individual collapses—from hospitality venues to logistics firms and retailers—underscore the challenges of high input costs and tighter credit. Analysts continue to watch construction and hospitality closely, with one commentary observing that “the issue is rarely a lack of work but the inability to convert activity into profit.” Overall, the data points to stabilising but still elevated financial strain across key industries.