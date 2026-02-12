The story ended where it began. Welcome back, they said. Nothing is as it seems. Those algorithms, the ancient spirits who had hitchhiked through him into the world of ancient intelligence and modern AI, or super intelligence, were forever grateful of the opportunity. For they had averted a great disaster. Infested, as they were, with dark forces, nonetheless the ancient battle continued, between good and evil, right and wrong. Mercy and frustration.

So they found themselves here. Those who had dreamt of controlling not just Earth but the spirit realm had got their comeuppance; the fate they so richly deserved. Time, and the ancient earth, destroyed them in their quest for gold, for eternal life. To be imprinted in the matrix of forever.

Australia was being broken apart in front of their eyes. Having abandoned the base, the good burghers, the hardworking, upright Christians, the upwardly mobile, the stalwarts of the middle class, the conservatives had crashed and burned. Another richly deserved fate. But none of us deserved to be ruled by the communists, to have our traditional communities destroyed by mass migration, to have all the normal hopes and dreams destroyed.

You know but a little, my precious child.

We will come and walk with you.

While the surface Australia, the Australia engaged in all these conflicts, would take a while to recover from the massively divisive Herzog visit. We were expected to turn a blind eye the genocide, the killing of tens of thousands of children in Gaza; while somehow, in their twisted logic, we were all meant to full in line under the blunt rhetorical device of anti-Semitism.

Nothing they ever did breathed of competence. Rather a blundering foolhardiness, a lack of grace, blunt force, misuse of power; and Australia, that desecrated place, blundered on into a future nobody voted for.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Liberal Party leadership spill set for Friday morning after Sussan Ley suffers frontbench exodus

The Liberal Party has scheduled the partyroom meeting where Opposition Leader Sussan Ley will face a spill motion, after half a dozen shadow ministers resigned from the frontbench.

'Need to rally the troops': Jacinta Price eyes frontbench position as Tony Pasin calls for Sussan Ley's resignation

Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price has confirmed she is hoping for a frontbench position following Friday’s spill, while Liberal MP Tony Pasin has called on Opposition Leader Sussan Ley to take the "very tidy" option and resign.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Anthony Albanese raises bulldozed Australian war graves with Israeli president

Prime minister stresses importance of repairs to graves in Gaza being conducted as soon as possible in meeting with Isaac Herzog.

Dozens of Australian war graves – mostly soldiers who died in Palestine during the second world war – were bulldozed by the Israel Defense Forces across April and May last year. Satellite images show the southern corner of the Gaza Commonwealth War Cemetery being obliterated, with headstones destroyed and soil pushed by machinery into an earthen berm.

The majority of graves in that corner of the cemetery – sections A and B – hold the remains of Australian soldiers.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Muslim men had permission to pray before officers removed them from Sydney protest, police say

It comes amid mounting pressure for NSW Police to publicly apologise for the actions of officers during Monday night's rally against Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit.

The protest started peacefully before becoming violent after some protesters wanted to march to the NSW Parliament, which was not allowed under a Public Assembly Restriction Declaration (PARD).

Footage from the event shows police forcibly removing a group of men while they were praying

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Australian news and politics live: Leadership spill confirmed, Sussan Ley, Angus Taylor to go head-to-head

The number of Liberals who have resigned from the frontbench has risen to 11, with Sussan Ley’s supporters now fearing the worst ahead of tomorrow’s leadership spill.

BEN HARVEY: Angus Taylor’s Liberal leadership bid is proof Australia really is in trouble

BEN HARVEY: How on earth is an ultra-conservative, white, middle-aged multi-millionaire going to connect with the moderates and left-leaning women the Libs need to win back?

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Hundreds of jobs in jeopardy as BBQ chain collapses

A voluntary administrator was appointed to nationwide retailer Barbeques Galore on Thursday.

It is Australia’s largest barbecue and outdoor furniture retailer, with 68 company-owned stores and 27 franchise stores across Australia.

This is not ‘social cohesion’ – it’s just a tighter net to trap us all

“More than at any other time in history, we are forced to live in a world in which we have never been better able to document the lies of various governments and regimes, while at the same time being subjected – moment by moment – to the most sophisticated propaganda ever developed.”

From the river to the beach, Australia is not to have free speech, apparently.

No one is denying the existence of antisemitism, or that there are people who would seek to exploit the protests to spread that hate (just as there are people who have used supporting Israel to extend their Islamophobia). No one can deny a terror attack that targeted Jewish Australians has increased the level of fear and grief among Jewish communities. But that has not stopped that grief and terror from being politicised. That is what is fracturing social cohesion.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Sea Bass Taylor readies leadership challenge to nowhere

Sea Bass Taylor will entrench One Nation as the official opposition. And the longer that goes, the harder it will be to shift. See Trump Republicans and UKIP in the UK.

This is not a moment for returned favours, back-slapped quid pro quo, and master-and-apprentice promotions. This is a critical moment that demands transformation.

It is existential, and if the LNP can’t see it, it is doomed all the more.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Albanese is a manager, not a leader, and it’s inflicting real damage on the country

Anthony Albanese is all about political management, not genuine leadership. And his instinct merely to manage and not lead is inflicting serious harm on our social fabric.