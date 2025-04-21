What shocked him the most about these gormless elections was just how bad the so-called Opposition was.

Dutton had turned into a massive disappointment, Labor-lite just being one of the pejoratives being hurled his way.

The man who had been fully in support of censoring Australians. The man who had not spoken up decisively about anything, mass migration destroying the country, the crumbling living standards of Australians, the insane rorting of the NDIS, the ballooning bureaucracy, the deliberate destruction of small business, the lunatic wind farms, well dragged kicking and screaming.

And the conservatives did anything they could to distance themselves from Trump. But all it took, in the history of these things, was one man to stand up and say NO.

The fury of the scorned.

"He's one of us," they said. But really, in such a hostile realm, what was "us".

A grand meeting of the network spreading in quick illusion through the world, a flash of understanding, a spark that would change everything.

While evil men ruled in their remote castles.

And the Pope was dead.

And the eulogies flowed.

And Australia, well, Farewell the Australia of old, a common, unpretentious, decent place of suburbs and common struggles, a place of low aspirations.

Now, it was nothing but an impending disaster.

And everyone knew it. The perpetrators knew it. And strutted their faux media stages, pretending to be of significance, while another storm brewed.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

The Vatican has confirmed Pope Francis, Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church, has died in the early hours of Easter Monday following a history of respiratory issues.

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has refused to clarify an apparent contradiction within party ranks over the abandoned plan to end work-from-home arrangements.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Coalition promises crackdown on ‘drugs and thugs’ as polls continue to favour Labor

Opposition expected to use final two weeks of the campaign to focus on the traditionally safe grounds of national security, crime and defence

ABC

Featured

From the clerical sexual abuse crisis to financial scandals in the Vatican, Pope Francis oversaw one of the most tumultuous periods in the Church's modern history.

PM labels Russian push to build military ties with Indonesia 'propaganda'

In short:

The prime minister has refused to answer if his government knew whether or not Russia had made a request to base aircraft in Indonesia.

On Sunday Labor frontbencher Murray Watt said no request had been made, but he has not repeated that claim.

What's next?

The Coalition says its request for a briefing from the government is being met with silence.

SBS

Dutton says Coalition wouldn't cut Australia's 'important' annual parent visa intake

The Coalition has pledged to cut permanent migration by 45,000 places per year, but Peter Dutton says parent visa numbers wouldn't be reduced.

NEWS

A politician has called out hospital staff who refuse medical treatment based on their religious beliefs.

Georgie Purcell, a Victorian MP from the Animal Justice Party, recently opened up in parliament about the fact she needed her copper IUD, a birth control implant, removed.

It had lodged itself in her uterus wall, and had created a risk of perforating it.

“All over Victoria, there are hospitals conscientiously objecting to all reproductive healthcare services for women and gender diverse people.”

THE NEW DAILY

Israel admits chain of failures in medic killings

MACRO BUSINESS

Australia has sold its soul for a housing bubble

Australia’s property obsession is slowly strangling the nation’s economy.

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), the total value of Australia’s housing stock reached a record high of $11,032.2 billion at the end of 2024, with the average home valued at $976,800.

Australian households carry some of the world’s largest debt loads, driven overwhelmingly by mortgage lending.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The reason that the cultural establishment, which, to be precise, is a set of ideas as well as a fulcrum of political power, has attempted to destroy Elon Musk, is because he is the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in the Trump administration. What the experts of DOGE have discovered is not only gargantuan levels of government waste throughout the American political system, but what is essentially a shadow government funding a suite of progressive ideologies, many of which the majority of people, judging by the results of opinion polls and elections, viscerally oppose. It is this shadow government that is doing everything in its power to bring down Musk, because, if its ability to influence American and international politics is curtailed and the faucet of publicly funded money is turned off, the institutional capture, in other words, cultural power, it’s maintained for decades is comprehensively diminished.

CRIKEY

Electioncast: Housing policy in the worst election ever

The Greens and independents want negative gearing and capital gains reform in the next parliament. Will they get it?

THE NIGHTLY

Dutton hits security button in search for campaign reset

KATINA CURTIS: Peter Dutton’s shift to national security and community safety adds to what is already a very blokey campaign from the Liberals in this election.