He woke up that morning as if he had a hangover, although he hadn't been drinking. He heard them talking but none of it sank in. There were castes of characters, that was all he got out of anything lately. Flurries of black birds. The slow flap of a dark, ethereal sting ray way overhead.

That was it. Clouds of images and then nothing. The disconnect. The connection. The echoes in the trees as they used an entirely different lifeform to amplify themselves. Coming to you. Closer. Closer.

Tonight was the Federal Budget by Treasurer Jim Chalmers. The government kept spending money they didn't have on all its pet causes, running a deficit, contributing to the mountain of debt. The mountain of despair this filthy government had inflicted on the groaning, resigned public.

While the Opposition cosied up to the filthy rich corporate masters, and the fate of what were once called ordinary people swooned into a muddy eddy and was gone.

It was cruel, the nonchalance with which the overlords treated the public.

It was cruel, the utter indifference with which the overlords treated their servants, the peasantry, laid into slavery by excess tax and regulation.

It was hard to be positive in such a desert of good will. But then there it was, another generation, fun filled, handsome, alive.

Nobody would hire the handsome young indigenous man because of his police record. There you had it. A life of servitude and welfare dependency, all because you unforgiving pricks pursued the dissidents and the wild boys to their graves.

Pack of dogs the lot of them, that's what a jaundiced Alex thought these days.

LEGACY MEDIA

SKY NEWS

Australia’s debt problems are expected to “only get worse” after this week’s budget, two leading economists have warned, with neither the Albanese government or the federal opposition showing a willingness to restrain “reckless” and “out of control spending”.

Australia’s oldest university has embarked on a hiring spree aimed at “Indigenising and decolonising” its courses, with critics accusing university leadership of abandoning the pursuit of knowledge in favour of “political activism” and the embrace of “radical fringe theories”.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Chalmers is handing down the federal budget – here’s what we know so far

There will be energy bill relief and a cap on the price of medicines at the treasurer’s big reveal on Tuesday, but Australia is heading back into deficit

ABC

Australia is heading towards minority government at a turning point in world history.

This is a time when clear political vision and decisive leadership is called for, when the stakes for Monday's federal budget and the coming election couldn't be higher. Not that you would know it from the grubby squabbles that pass for national debate these days.

SBS

'Come clean': Treasurer Jim Chalmers demands Coalition clarify proposal to slash NDISLabor extends energy bill relief, vows to give households $150 rebateWorld leaders are cracking down on dual citizens — and Peter Dutton wants to join them

NEWS

US President Donald Trump wants to deport anyone protesting against his number one fan’s business endeavours to an infamous El Salvador prison.

“I look forward to watching the sick terrorist thugs get 20 year jail sentences for what they are doing to Elon Musk and Tesla,” he wrote on the Truth Social platform (which he owns) at the weekend.

“Perhaps they could serve them in the prisons of El Salvador, which have become so recently famous for such lovely conditions!”

THE NEW DAILY

Road may be cut and towns isolated as parts of central Australia get “an entire year’s worth of rain” this week, bringing widespread floods.

Forecaster Weatherzone said the deluge could months of floods that could spread across parts of four states and territories.

MACRO BUSINESS

Peter Dutton blew his chance with policies nobody asked for

With the election expected to be called this weekend for a poll date of either May 3 or May 10, opinion polls remain too close to call.

The latest Redbridge polling, released on Thursday, showed that Labor was ahead 51% to 49% on a two-party preferred basis, hitting the lead for the first time in six months.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has also shot himself in the foot by aligning himself with Donald Trump, who has attacked Australia with tariffs and signalled an assault on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme.

Dutton has also announced policies that nobody asked for, including sweeping cuts to the public service, an attack on work-from-home arrangements, and treating duel citizens as second-class citizens.

Dutton’s pronouncements on immigration have also been unclear and contradictory, as have his energy policies.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Peter Dutton and the Federal Liberal Party are now on the slide ahead of the upcoming Federal Election.

The RedBridge Group’s latest poll in The Daily Telegraph has Labor leading the Coalition 51-49 on two-party preferred.

Given the porous state of the current Labor administration, this poll should shock the Opposition back into consciousness, and get them back on message: Only the Coalition can fix Australia’s cost of living crisis.

But so far, it hasn’t.

Two weeks ago, the Australian Energy Regulator announced power prices will be shooting up again next year – by up to 9 per cent in New South Wales and 5 per cent in Victoria. This seemed like a rolled gold opportunity to twist the knife into Anthony Albanese’s 2022 broken promise of a $275 power bill cut by 2025.

Instead – last week Peter Dutton floated thought bubbles about holding referendums to deport dual citizens. An idea shot down by his own Shadow Attorney-General on the same day.

CRIKEY

Angus Taylor’s horrendous performance exposes the rudderless, policy-free Liberals

The Coalition is in economic and fiscal disarray. And Peter Dutton’s shadow treasurer is exhibit A.