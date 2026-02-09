They had already fled, their dreams to nought, their schemes unfulfilled. Having been treated as just another resource, the DNA and its secrets harvested for their own use, they fled clutching their prizes and mumbling their discontents, at his concealment, their own crumbling edifices, and the world moved on.

Day by terrible day, those days, when everything was on a pivot and the elites were upgrading themselves and Designer DNA became a real thing for the super rich. The rest? There was a reason they were happy to slaughter the herd.

What happened here? What happened to these people?

He watched obscenely overweight women walk on their stumps of fat. He watched men, almost all of them overweight. While he felt the weight of history; and of a lonely soul working through the night in a giant, empty warehouse, the only one there, the only one awake on the entire block, in that cluttered warehouse in the centre of Darlinghurst, now a block of apartments, then a golden opportunity.

So many things had happened to get to this point.

The country? The country was riven. Palestinian protests on the streets. The conservatives in utter disarray. One of the only reasons the government was getting away with its draconian restrictions was the complete lack of a credible Opposition.

So the country burled into an increasingly chaotic future.

And that lone soul in the city block spanning warehouse? A crowded life, a crowded day, a broken heart.

And their broken hearts, those pieces of walking wreckage? They didn't even have the self awareness to realise what had happened to them. What could have been.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

NSW Police will address the media after protests in Sydney’s CBD descended into chaos and Grace Tame told the crowd to “globalise the intifada”. Join SkyNews.com.au for rolling news and political coverage.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Police use pepper spray at Sydney rally against Isaac Herzog visit, with MP alleging officers threw punches

Grace Tame and Lidia Thorpe address crowds in Sydney and Melbourne as NSW Labor backbencher says police reaction ‘totally over-the-top’

The brutal and chaotic scenes came after thousands gathered lawfully near Sydney’s Town Hall on Monday evening, before attempting to march to state parliament in defiance of a NSW law passed in the wake of the Bondi antisemitic terror attack that effectively bans protesters from marching in designated areas.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Police and protesters clash in Sydney rally against Israeli President Issac Herzog's visit to Australia

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

ASIO was told about Bondi shooter's terrorist links years before attack, former spy claims

Former undercover agent "Marcus" has provided a detailed account of how the younger of the two Bondi terrorists associated with an Islamic State cell.

Marcus says he shared intelligence about Naveed Akram with Australia's spy agency in 2019.

ASIO stands by its 2020 assessment that Akram did not pose a terrorism threat or support IS at the time, saying the claims were "unsubstantiated".

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

NSW Police have hit back after videos showed a man being punched by police, while another showed officers pushing praying Muslims.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Kohler: Housing bubble hands Australia to One Nation

Over the weekend, the Coalition got the band back together just in time to tear it apart.

Angus Taylor’s supporters are expected to use the dismal polling figures to push for a spill of the Liberal leadership this week.

Newspoll reports that the Coalition’s primary vote has fallen to 18%, while One Nation’s voter support has soared to 27%.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Recent polling has come as a great shock to those who have not been paying attention, and who are out of touch with mainstream Australia.

For a long time, the writing has been on the wall. The establishment has brushed off any threats to the status quo as fringe and extreme, but the more that Australians have been pushed and ignored and treated with contempt, the more they have gravitated or found solace with outlying minor parties.

This has been the case on both the left and right.

However, what has generally been attributed to politicians being ‘out of touch’, is, in my view, actually a piece of a far greater shift in the political paradigm, and I believe the real issue stems from emergent technologies and the means by which they are used and improperly navigated by the general populace.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Rather than reckoning with the reasons people become caught up in the criminal legal system to begin with, governments across the country appear content to pour endless amounts of money into prisons that do not make us safer.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

After Tehran’s bloody crackdown on protesters in early January, a new, quieter and more methodical phase of repression began, aimed at eliminating both people and evidence.

SBS

https://www.sbs.com.au/news/

The first day of Israeli President Isaac Herzog's visit to Australia — as it happened

Israeli President Isaac Herzog's four-day Australian visit is being met with protests across the country.