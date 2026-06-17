The demons had arrived. There was a disturbance in the force. The whale migration was on; and he cold feel them like a liquid underwater stream passing up the coast. The cliffs were cold. The nights were dark. It was mid-winter, the shortest night of the year approaching; and he, gathering together from confused elements, ligaments which barely worked, night times which disappeared into those same liquid streams. All was disturbed. All was powerful. He remained silent. The village slept.

Australia was at a turning point. There were clashes everywhere, if not physically, not yet anyway, certainly in many other ways. Ground down by the ceaseless nastiness and perpetual repression of what was essentially a communist government, with many willing fools and tens of thousands of employees, their brains, their will, their independence sapped; he gathered strength by the day, and rose up.

They were both soaring and instilled in place, the atmosphere drenched. All was not lost. Each day passed like some heavily laden kaleidoscope. A meth addict had moved into the house and was proving hard to dislodge; although in reality all he wanted was for him to go to rehab. He wasn't going to greet him like a long lost son; and certainly not at 3am in the morning. The whole thing was sad. The country flooded with ice, most of it originating from China or the Badlands along the border, and so much was dangerous now.

These things, these tendrils, of evil it felt. And he found himself repeating: it's the pefect drug for the era, satanic.

And much of what was going on, here, in the Iran Israel US conflict, on the zombie streets of America's cities and the deranged corners of Australia's public housing estates; all of it felt demonic, as if broader, larger elements were at play.

He saw Disclosure Day at the local cinema. And all was not lost.

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MAINSTREAM MEDIA

Pauline Hanson delivered her first-ever address to the National Press Club in Canberra on June 17, 2026, marking a major moment in her 30-year political career.Headlines across Australian media described it as fiery, chaotic, and divisive, with outlets like ABC, The Guardian, 9News, and SMH leading coverage of her attacks on multiculturalism, public broadcasters, climate policy, and transgender rights.In a wide-ranging 50-minute speech, Hanson declared Australia “must be a monoculture” rather than multicultural, stating “We are a multiracial society, but we must be monocultural” and emphasizing English as the unifying language.She called for net migration caps (around 130,000 annually), English proficiency requirements for immigrants, deportation of visa overstayers, scrapping SBS entirely, converting the ABC to a subscription service in cities (with regional protection), rejecting net zero as a “hoax,” labeling transgender ideology an “insurgency,” and opposing Welcome to Country ceremonies as “divisive.”The speech was briefly interrupted by a GetUp! protest banner unfurling behind her reading: “I opposed a pay rise for workers … while I took a $100,000 pay rise for myself.” Hanson did not acknowledge it visibly; organizers removed the banner, and the National Press Club referred the incident to the Australian Federal Police while launching an internal investigation.Media responses were sharply polarized. Supporters and outlets like Sky News praised her as formidable and authentic, with comments highlighting her composure and directness in bypassing mainstream criticism. Critics, including Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young (“deplorable”) and Guardian analyses, condemned the rhetoric as inflammatory, Trump-like in attacking journalists, and factually contested on issues like immigration and climate.Fact-checks (e.g., Nine.com.au) scrutinized claims on multiculturalism, energy, and integration, while clashes during Q&A—such as with SBS’s Anna Henderson over broadcaster abolition—drew attention.Broader Australian media over the past 24 hours was dominated by this event, alongside secondary coverage of cost-of-living pressures, energy policy debates, and international ripples (e.g., oil prices), but Hanson’s address overshadowed most domestic stories with its blend of policy vision, protest drama, and culture-war framing.

Courtesy of Grok