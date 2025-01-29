Well, much of it was defensive at this stage. We will kill anyone who comes near him. Defensive. Circle the wagons, in the old cliché. They had opened up that aperture, and let through their secrets in a sleight of hand which turned evil into good, malevolence into kindness, which shifted the access. Come near him, we will kill you. For cursed art thou.

He's not as dangerous as we thought he'd be, they said. But that was just a chimera on the clock, a quiet passing, for attention, for now, was elsewhere.

That was fine by him.

For bad luck followed for the rest of their days those who had tried, and that was fine by him. It was hard to care for those who had done so much harm, and had wished him so much harm.

It was ever thus.

Poor Old Albo was down in the polls, disliked, indeed intensely disliked, by much of the population. The left was very powerful, a New Zealand woman he had lunch with said. Like a secret. They did not show their power openly.

Well now, in Australia, the cabal of secrets was out in the open. And what a pack of absolute idiots they looked, evil, sick, deranged effing idiots.

And so it came about. Those white birds rose from an ancient swamp. And here, with all that was happening, we reasserted our power. In one tiny species in the great rolling history of things.

Blessed art thou. Glory be.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

SBS

A caravan has been discovered filled with explosives and a note containing addresses of Jewish people and institutions.





The vehicle was found by a resident at a property in Dural in northwest Sydney on 19 January.





The note reportedly found inside the caravan contained addresses of Jewish people and a synagogue, and included the words, "f - - - the Jews".



ABC

NSW Police are investigating whether explosives discovered in a caravan at a property in Sydney's north-west were intended for an antisemitic attack.

On January 19, police were contacted about the caravan in Dural and discovered the explosives.

The Australian Federal Police (AFP) and ASIO are involved in the investigation.

*

Thousands of retail workers will soon be out of a job after the receivers of collapsed fashion group Mosaic failed to find a buyer for its two remaining chains, Millers and Noni B.

KPMG had already announced that it had been unable to find a new owner for Mosaic's chains Katies and Rivers.

It also announced early in the company's collapse that other brands Rockmans, Crossroads, Autograph, W Lane and BeMe would be wound down.

DAILY MAIL

Share or comment on this article: 'I despair seeing my grandchildren grow up in a shoebox apartment': STEPHEN JOHNSON on the secret pain of the middle-class backyard generation

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

As the Australian federal election approaches, political polls are coming thick and fast. This page will be regularly updated so you can track who is polling up, how the independents are faring and how the parties stand with different demographics.

The Coalition is leading in the polls as of 29 January 2025 Showing the estimated two-party preferred vote (◆) for Labor and the Coalition compared with their result in the 2022 election (◇) 40%45%50%55%60%2022 electionCurrent averageMargin of error*2pp47.953.152.146.9 Primary support is growing for minor parties and independents Showing the estimated primary vote (◆) for Labor , the Coalition , the Greens and other parties and independents compared to their result at the 2022 election (◇) 10%15%20%25%30%35%40%primary vote35.739.332.626.919.521.212.313.1 Guardian Graphic | Poll averaging model by Dr Luke Mansillo and based on work by Professor Simon Jackman; poll data sourced from pollster websites and media reports. *The margin of error is a 'credibility interval', which is a range that we are 95% certain contains the estimated population support for each party

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA





The sleight of hand that is the bundle of climate change policies is well and truly exposed here. We know they have nothing to do with any scientific evidence about fossil fuels warming the planet. That has never been shown. That is why it has been raised to the level of faith, in perhaps the greatest mass swindle of all time. If these statements surprise you, you have not been paying attention. But that’s not why the Labor Party run on the fumes of climate change. They are playing ignorant.

So there is no point in arguing the science. It’s immaterial to the climate change policymakers. The challenge for Australia, one of the nations most exposed to this bad faith phenomenon, is to recognise this underlying reality – and debunk it accordingly. Ordinarily, this would be a task for an opposition. But this is not ordinary. The political success of the alarmist climate change propaganda is such that it conjures up Mark Twain’s observation that it is easier for people to believe lies than to convince them that they have been lied to.

SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA

A child and adolescents psychiatrist who was suspended after voicing concerns on gender treatment has hailed the Queensland government's pause on the use of hormone therapy for new patients.

The state government announced on Tuesday an independent review had been launched into the evidence for stage one and stage two hormone therapy for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria.

The move comes in the wake of allegations the Cairns Sexual Health Service (CSHS) provided gender services to clients without proper medical or parental consent.

While the review takes place, new patients under the age of 18 will not be able to receive hormone therapy.