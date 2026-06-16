"Albanese's $40bn CGT Tax Grab Branded a 'Stitch-Up' in Rushed Senate Inquiry" screamed the Daily Telegraph, as industry leaders slammed the government's handling of controversial capital gains tax and negative gearing reforms. Business groups accused Labor of structuring hearings to "limit genuine scrutiny," with one peak body alliance urging outright rejection of the bill that they claim will hammer housing investment and drive up rents."Housing Industry Already Taxed Like Tobacco," experts told the inquiry, warning that Albanese's changes treat property like a vice while doing little for first-home buyers amid chronic shortages. Critics in outlets like the Herald Sun and Townsville Bulletin described the overhaul as punitive, predicting it would kneecap businesses and young investors chasing the same opportunities their parents had, all to fund broader spending blowouts.Polling woes dominated coverage, with Roy Morgan and others showing One Nation surging to a primary vote lead over Labor, as Albanese's net approval plunged to record lows around -24. "Begging Albanese Is a Dead Man Walking," declared one scathing NT News opinion piece, linking the Prime Minister's survival tactics to a "woke wagon" and Pauline Hanson's $3m+ "Fire the Liar" campaign war chest targeting him during major events."Albanese Bows to Migration Pressure as One Nation Soars," reported multiple outlets, highlighting the PM's sudden vow to slash net overseas migration to 225,000 amid voter fury over cost-of-living pressures and infrastructure strain. Coalition figures and commentators piled on, blaming Labor's budget and spending habits for eroding trust and fueling the populist surge that has now seen Hanson overtake Albanese in some preferred PM metrics.Economists clashed in Senate hearings over the reforms, but business voices dominated headlines with warnings of chilled investment and an "assault on aspiration." The Australian and others framed it as Labor doubling down on broken promises from the election cycle, with shadow treasurer critiques labelling the process a "whitewash" despite last-minute invitations to opponents after public backlash.In a broader indictment, conservative-leaning media painted the Albanese government as out of touch, with budget measures "lingering" badly and failing to deliver relief on energy, inflation, or housing. As one analysis put it, the tax shifts risk repeating policy missteps that punish ordinary Australians while the PM downplays polls as fleeting—yet the mounting critiques suggest deeper discontent is building.

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