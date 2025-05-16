Australia was now a very dishonest country. The media lied, of course, the judiciary lied, of course, and the politicians lied ceaselessly.

That was the way of it now. They had all been indoctrinated to rise up, hypnotised through their computers and phones and through the mainstream media, told what to do, where to do it, but most of all, what to think.

Gang stalking, mob thinking, the mentality of the pack, it was now everywhere. Dark, and darkness to come.

He would be glad to hit the road. He wanted out. He wanted away from the liars and the egregious, stinking bureaucratic bullshit, the hideous dishonest narratives of net zero and gender disparity. He couldn't think of a single solitary thing the Labor government had done which was of any good for the country whatsoever.

But they had just been re-elected in a landslide.

And God forbid you should disagree with the pack. You would be under attack.

And the spinning discs from another civilisation altogether, I hear the weather is fine at this time of year in Alpha Centauri, would go out to slash his enemies. And the Watchers on the Watch, unfortunately for them they could not be trusted.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

‘Go big and bold’: Sussan Ley urged to tackle Australia’s immigration ‘crisis’

“If Liberal Leader Sussan Ley wants a head start on policy to differentiate from Labor and actually make a difference in this country, immigration is it,” Ms De Giorgio said.

“The time has come to go big and bold.

“It is not racist to have an open and frank discussion about the number of people we are bringing here because we need to prioritise Australians.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Everything you need to know about Australia’s new home battery subsidy

From eligibility to cost, here’s how households and businesses can take advantage of the cheaper home batteries program

ABC

Ben Roberts-Smith loses appeal bid to overturn defamation case loss, signals High Court challenge

The full court of the Federal Court in Sydney has dismissed Australian special forces veteran Ben Robert Smith's appeal to have a multi-million-dollar defamation loss overturned.

Mr Roberts-Smith sued in 2023 over a series of articles published five years earlier about allegations of war crimes in Afghanistan, bullying and domestic violence against a woman in Canberra.

In late March, his lawyers began an eleventh-hour bid to add a further ground of appeal by arguing there was a miscarriage of justice in the original trial.

SBS

Newly elected

Liberal leader Sussan Ley

faces a challenging first week in the job, as she seeks to unite a fractured Opposition while being at her dying mother's bedside.





The Liberal and National parties are divided over their policy offerings following their

federal election defeat

, including whether or not to ditch the proposal to build seven nuclear reactors.





Ley met with

Nationals leader David Littleproud

at her home in Albury, NSW, on Thursday to negotiate the Coalition's agreement on policies as well as frontbench responsibilities.

NEWS

New study finds AI hiring systems may be discriminating

Think your dream job application is in the hands of a recruiter? Think again — it may be an algorithm.

THE NEW DAILY

The Liberal Party seems willing to walk all the way off the cliff into electoral irrelevancy

Winners have parties. Losers have meetings. And there have been a lot of meetings in Canberra this week.

If the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, than we are in for another rough three years.

MACRO BUSINESS

Australia has too many cafes, and many will need to close down.

According to IBIS World, over 27,000 cafes and coffee shops operate in Australia. Competition is fierce, with multiple cafes often operating at the same locations. And there isn’t enough consumer demand to sustain them.

Australian households are caught in a cost-of-living crisis. Real per capita household disposable incomes have suffered their largest decline on record, falling 8% since mid-2022.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

‘If the fool would persist in his folly, he would become wise,’ wrote William Blake in The Marriage of Heaven and Hell. It’s one of his ‘Proverbs of Hell’, and it seems apt, considering the belated getting of wisdom dawning on Australian businesses driven by Labor and the zeitgeist to persist in the folly of net-zero renewable schemes.

Andrew Forrest’s Fortescue, Australia’s loudest green hydrogen evangelist, laid off another 90 staff from its hydrogen division on Tuesday, 14 May. The company still insists green hydrogen is ‘the fuel of the future’; it’s just not the fuel of the present.

One assumes Fortescue reached this conclusion once Albanese’s subsidies were no longer enough to make wasting money profitable.

CRIKEY

Wagging the dog: Do the Nationals need to dump the lifeless Liberals?

While Liberals debate how to win back urban seats while shackled to the Nationals, perhaps the latter should reflect on the benefits of escaping the Liberals.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Beset by turmoil in the wake of its catastrophic defeat, the party faces a herculean task: how to stop a civil war.

Smoke and mirrors: truth goes MIA in a world full of spin and deception

In the age of information, people are becoming isolated in digital silos where beliefs are seldom stress-tested.