Surveillance always creates its own narratives, which was part of the problem. "I'd better be careful what I say next time I see him." Not that it mattered. He chased away an insistent crow from the lamp post at the front of the house, only to see them feasting on another carcass in ethereal space.

These times were disturbed, simple as that. The crushing of the middle class. The soaring coast of everything. The great disparities in wealth one saw everywhere in Australia now. The extinguished hopes. The narrowed, shrunken visions. The insistent calling, only for all dreams to be dashed on the volcanic rocks and the eternal shores.

He was a little out of sorts, well everyone was. How was it possible to make ends meet? Violent crimes. Insane, deeply disturbing domestics. The sacrifice of an entire generation on the altars of the progressives. Only for it all, as had long ago happened to him, only to see everything they had been believed in dashed. For the eternal lies did not make sense.

Climate change. Brought to you by the same people who brought you Covid. And cheap and reliable was proving as big a lie as safe and effective.

And did anyone line up to believe? Well yes, they did. That was perhaps more astonishing, more disturbing, than anything else about this twisted, strange era, where two and two did not make four, where the blizzards of government funded propaganda, disinformation, misinformation, call it what you will, were swallowed whole by a significant number of his contemporaries.

"I'm increasingly worried about climate change," they would parrot, or prattle, as Australians shivered through the coldest winter in more than two decades.

Governments lie. And this government lied absolutely.

HEADLINES

MACRO BUSINESS

Australians suffer world’s biggest collapse in living standards

Leith van Onselen

Thursday 11 July 2024

Australian households suffered one of the world’s steepest declines in real per capita household disposable incomes last year:

Australians have likewise recorded one of the sharpest declines in real per capita since the start of the pandemic:

THE NEW DAILY

Expect parcel delays and possibly bare supermarket shelves at Christmas, Australians are being told, due to a worsening shortage of truck drivers.

Curtin University associate professor Elizabeth Jackson said analysis showing Australia has a shortfall of 26,000 drivers heading into the second half of the year should worry consumers.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

For decades Labor has profited electorally from courting the ‘ethnic’ vote of migrants. Now, for the first time, it faces the prospect of paying a potentially crucial price at the next federal election. Labor’s support at the last election was already the lowest since 1934 or 1903 (depending how you count it). Now it is being targeted by a group called The Muslim Vote which launched its campaign in the aftermath of 7 October.

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The fact that the unimpressive and hapless Liberal Steven Marshall was elected premier in 2018 was no doubt partly because of the blackout, even though the local Liberal’s climate policies were ever bit as senseless as Labor’s.

The point here is that B1, also sometimes referred to as Blackout Bowen, probably does understand that widespread blackouts are political poison for him and the Labor government. Even the panjamdrums down at the Australian Energy Market Operator, that activist agency that controls the grid, understand that blackouts would be disastrous for their reputation.

SKY NEWS

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has shot down talk of an early election as he reaffirmed his belief that three-year federal terms were already too short.

Speculation has been mounting in recent weeks that Mr Albanese could send Australians back to the polls this year instead of waiting until next May.

Election talk has intensified in recent days with the Prime Minister on a three-day blitz of Queensland to announce Labor candidates in a string of marginal seats.