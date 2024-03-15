Pestered by pissants, that's how it felt, fleas, cockroaches, vermin, although he did not want to insult the natural realm.

pissant

or piss-ant

[ pis-ant ]SHOW IPA

noun

Slang: Vulgar. a person or thing of no value or consequence; a despicable person or thing.

Why him, why here, why now?

They were minute in the scheme of things, yet they dared to walk through the door.

The news, well the mainstream media, had discovered the cost of living crisis, the rental crisis, the terrible things that were done in our name. A democracy that no longer functioned. A bureaucratic elite which ran the country and a political class which lied constantly, swanning around in their cars, lapping up their magnificent salaries. While the rest of us struggled.

An honest day's work for an honest day's pay. What happened to that old expression.

The dignity of labour, what happened to that??!!

There in the dark before the dawn, when they whispered to us that more would be revealed.

The ancient feel of this place.

He built a garden. The dogs were annoying. HIs old friends were dead and dying, having never been fulfilled.

"Just as well we frontloaded our lives," Michael said. "Because this end is dust."

All over in the blink of an eye.

And he heard those creatures, we are borg, talking about the short lived nature of the species, of organics, of why they had not progressed more quickly to synthetic lifeforms.

And thus it was and thus it will be. Born here to watch the collapse.