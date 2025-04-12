On behalf of my colleagues I would like to apologise.

The problem with surveillance, particularly long term surveillance, was that it built up its own narratives. It was, literally, impossible to tell what was real and what was not. Some liked him, some forgave him, some despised him. Nobody likes to be caught in a lie.

And so it went. Round and round and round in circles. He would be glad to go walkabout.

As for Australia? A truly appalling government, and a truly appalling Prime Minister in the form of Anthony Albanese, looked at this point as if they would reclaim power, a power they most certainly did not deserve.

Mind you, the other side was just as bad. And by this stage the public knew it all too well.

Everyone new it. Money was scare. Electricity was ridiculous. The price of everything just kept escalating. Petrol, basics, coffee, literally every thing.

The only things that held its price were illegal drugs, particularly ice, which the Chinese Communist Party was deliberately flooding the West with to destroy the social fabric, undermine moral, destroy the once industrious working class, and in the end erode their enemies from within their own societies.

Australia's elites and the governing class knew it perfectly well, and did nothing about it, acquiescing in the face of onslaught, sacrificing the lives and futures of their own countrymen for a few shekels. What insanity brought this evil upon us?

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has brushed off any suggestions his Queensland seat is in trouble, despite recent polling having him behind Labor’s candidate Ali France.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Albanese to pledge $10bn to help build 100,000 homes for first-time buyers

Under the scheme, open to all first home buyers, people would need only a 5% deposit, with federal government helping them avoid mortgage insurance

ABC

Featured

New data from the ABC's Vote Compass survey shows respondents are divided on nuclear energy, while support for climate change action appears to have softened.

SBS

Opposition Leader Peter Dutton has deflected questions about a comment from Coalition frontbencher Jacinta Nampijinpa Price vowing to "make Australia great again".





Senator Price, the Coalition's government efficiency spokesperson, was standing alongside Dutton at a campaign rally in Perth when she made the remark, echoing the rhetoric used by United States President Donald Trump.





"We have incredible candidates right around the country that I'm so proud to be able to stand beside, to ensure that we can make Australia great again, that we can bring Australia back to its former glory, that we can get Australia back on track," Price said on Saturday, to applause from the crowd.

NEWS

Albo’s massive move for first home buyers

Anthony Albanese has revealed every first home buyer in Australia will secure access to a 5 per cent deposit scheme if the Albanese Government is re-elected.

THE NEW DAILY

Peter Dutton could lose marginal seat over ‘toxic’ issue

The Coalition’s nuclear energy policy appeared particularly unpopular with Dickson voters, according to the findings.

Around 46 per cent of those surveyed said they were less likely to vote for Dutton due to his plan to build nuclear reactors.

Voters were asked whether they believed nuclear energy or household solar panels and batteries were more likely to bring down power bills.

MACRO BUSINESS

Coalition voter support collapses

The latest YouGov poll shows that Labor now leads the Coalition 52.5% to 47.5% on a two-party preferred basis.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

On present indications, the Coalition is heading for a loss in the coming election. The big excuse for this debacle is that,‘These are early days and there are still four weeks to go.’ But if these are early days, what do they have in store for us in the next four weeks? Just a few months ago, the Coalition was gifted with the ideal scenario for an opposition going into an election. The cost of living was becoming unbearable, with power bills and insurance sky-rocketing. The government’s climate policy to rely on so-called renewables, even on its most charitable assessment, was highly dubious. Spending was out of control and being paid for by inflation. The Labor party had produced a bulging public sector with an ever-expanding bureaucracy. And apart from those economic woes, there were the social scars of antisemitism which had been allowed to flourish by a half-hearted response and disgraceful votes by Australia in the United Nations; new restrictions on freedom of expression, and a definite tilt away from personal responsibility. Unavoidable in modern elections, there was also the personality of the leaders: Albanese was increasingly seen as drifting and vacillating and Dutton had the appearance of a leader with the courage of his convictions. What the Labor party had produced was a country that was top-heavy with debt, uncontrolled public spending, lack of enterprise and excessive government intrusion. The government and its leader were definitely on the nose and ripe for being knocked off.

The Coalition thus had immense scope to devise a range of policies based on free enterprise that would have been unchallengeable, popular and vote-winning. Instead, its campaign, at least so far, has been characterised by a complete lack of policies that draw on the tried and tested principles of free enterprise, promoting the strength of the individual and encouraging self-reliance. But the Coalition would apparently rather compete with the Labor party in spending money by playing catch-up and matching one irresponsible extravagance after another. So far as I can see, the policy has been to match every irresponsible bribe of endless government spending like handouts for child-minding which should be the responsibility of parents, and subsidies on power bills which should not be necessary at all with a sensible energy policy.

CRIKEY

Trump wants allies in his war on China. Albanese and Marles will bend the knee — as will Dutton

The US is going to pressure Australia into joining its economic war against China. Have we got the leaders who can resist? It seems not — not if Labor’s ministers are any guide.

THE NIGHTLY

PM banks the house on young voters in first-home buyer pitch

First-home buyers won’t have to save for as long or pay tens of thousands for mortgage insurance under a major Labor pitch to young voters that also comes with a $10 billion promise to build new housing.\