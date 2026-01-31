Then on Earth, just as in a parallel police force, a parallel realm in which its entities moved in any direction, not just left or right or enveloping the planet in the chaos of a spiritual war, but backwards and forwards in time. They had always walked amongst us, but now there was an urgency to the step, as we peered back in history to this moment, stunned by the strange ordinariness of it, the primitive thought motions of the natives, the primitiveness, essentially, of all of it.

This was a species on the edge of transformation, yet the true ordinariness of those history had revered, it was hard to capture, hard to understand, and yet so it had been.

Old Alex had watched Warwick, whose intimacies he had shared half a century before, pour the ashes of his dead lover of 46 years into Sydney Harbour, standing out there on a rock, ceremonial, the audience watching, the mark of the gift, a leading figure in Australia's arts, and yet here it was, here he was, old Johnny Allen, being poured into that famous harbour.

The moment seemed to last forever. The ashes in an elegance, the soul moved on, the animation of a history, the record of his three year illness, his immune system depleted by the cancer treatment and then taken over by the man-made virus of Covid. It was cruel. It was insignificance. But all life, these lives, were insignificant in this passing of memorial time.

So they gathered. So they clustered. How could anyone tell the truth from all these different voices. Follow your instincts. But your instincts were easily deceived, easily manipulated. The dark arts of the agencies had moved into a high tech realm. No one should, no one could trust them. For their art was lying. Their first response to any situation deceit.

And so it was he moved in the garden, mopped floors, recovered from the efforts at concealment, kept his own judgement, remained in silence. Followed orders. Wrapped himself in glittering armour against the malevolence of the age. And moved, step by step into a wonderland: connected. He hasn't joined the club, they said. No, he hadn't.

You're watching a system in collapse. That's what makes it so difficult to understand.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

A prominent Jewish leader has insisted a discussion about radical Islam must take place after former prime minister Scott Morrison was heavily rebuked by imams and the Albanese government.

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https://www.abc.net.au/news

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NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

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https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

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https://www.spectator.com.au/

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