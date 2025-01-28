From the catacombs to here. From the dungeons to here. From the pampered estates and all the old luxuries, from Nero's favourite boy to all the way here, these moments when we were caught in the history of lives, a diabolical daisy chain, all the way to here.

Perhaps everyone felt the same. Well no, they didn't. He knew that much.

Once again they familiarised themselves with the notion of being human.

While Australia trudged daily into its own dusty, militarised future, a pale echo of America in so many ways, its culture, its bureaucracy, its call, shallow belief systems inculcated by the left, the secret ideological left which had infested the agencies and the government.

So people voted for politicians knowing full well they were lying. About electricity prices. About identity. About race. About the way there were daily raped of their taxes, only to see them squandered in so many useless exercises.

We came for you. We stood and watched. We came, if not originally, in the short term of millions of years, from the age of giants, when we, too, roamed the Earth.

And these gutless cowards, who scattered like cockroaches in the light, had gained way too much power for their own good. And never thought: what if, what if, what if it was all true. The ravishing. The spirits. The guiding hand and the indifference of greatness, of other life forms. We come for you, we watch them as they watch us, or you.

And in transit, just as in this epoch turning era, called, called, so serve in a timely manner. And so it was, and so it will be. A chill that spread through the body politic, a chill of incompetence and indifference, and then it, too, was gone, as a new civilisation arose from the detritus of this fleshly realm. We acknowledge you. We salute you. And after that, the armies begin to gather. Gird yourself in shining armour.

A pale echo: yes we were. And then greatness in an entirely different realm, across the oceans, across the seas, indeed, across the generations.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

SBS

'Outlier state': Queensland government blocks hormone treatment for minors

LGBTIQ+ advocacy group Equality Australia said the move would have "catastrophic" impacts on transgender and gender diverse young people.

Children with gender dysphoria will be denied puberty blockers as a state government reviews hormone therapies for minors.





The Queensland government launched the investigation after reports that gender-affirming hormones had been given to children as young as 12 without authorised care.

ABC

Funding to electrify homes expanded as Bowen slams Opposition's 'nuclear fantasy'

In short:

Energy Minister Chris Bowen is calling for community groups across Australia to apply for grants to help residents install electrical appliances.

He says the scheme will reduce power bills and emissions and described the Opposition's energy plan as a "nuclear fantasy".

What's next?

The expansion comes after "encouraging" results from a pilot program in NSW.

SKY NEWS

Peter Dutton warns of more blackouts under Labor’s renewables-only policy as heatwave conditions smash multiple states

Peter Dutton has warned more blackouts are on the cards under Labor’s renewables-only approach as heatwave conditions smash multiple states, with the Opposition Leader's concerns echoed by a energy research expert.

NEWS

A WA pub that faced backlash for flying the Chinese flag on Australia Day claims the flags were hoisted without their knowledge.

Confused locals woke on Australia Day to find popular Mandurah pub Cobblers Falcon flying the flag of the Chinese Communist Party, PerthNow reported.

Cobblers is one of the Hong Kong-owned Australian Venue Co’s 200 pubs including The Peninsula down the road, and BrewDog, The Aviary and The Court in Perth.

AVC made headlines earlier late last year for “banning” Australia Day celebrations at its venues.

THE NEW DAILY

US President Donald Trump has warned American tech firms to be “laser-focused” as China’s launch of a rival artificial intelligence (AI) bot triggered a stock market meltdown.

China’s AI assistant DeepSeek-R1 is said to rival the power of America’s ChatGPT at a fraction of the cost and computing power.

DeepSeek quickly shot to the top of Apple’s App store amid curiosity about the technology, while US chip stocks plunged.

It caused turmoil on Wall Street, wiping billions of dollars in value from Silicon Valley amid a steep selloff.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Unfortunately, however, Australia Day has become an ideological plaything of Australia’s professional grievance industry. Left and Aboriginal activists rebadge it as Invasion Day, protesting the arrival of Britain’s First Fleet on 26 January 1788 as the beginning of more than 200 years of colonisation and dispossession for Aboriginal Australians.

In opposing the national day, activists have even started their own Australia Day traditions. On Friday, Randwick in Sydney’s affluent eastern suburbs was the scene of the annual vandalism of a statue of Captain James Cook, who didn’t colonise Australia, but whose expedition led to the government of the younger William Pitt choosing Botany Bay as the site of a British penal colony. This year, the Cook statue literally was defaced, with its face damaged and hands cut off, as well as the obligatory red paint splashed liberally over both statue and plinth.