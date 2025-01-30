They destroyed the country. That's how it felt.

In America, far off, RFK Jr had just faced hours of grilling from Big Pharma shills aka Democrats.

The Trump ascendancy, about which most Australians knew little than what the hopeless, haplessly left wing ABC told them, would work its way through Australia, which might, indeed, one day have its own Department of Government Efficiency.

Or might just, like a lassoed bull, stumble and fall under its own weight. Entwined with bureaucratic ropes. Covered in glory. Dying in the light.

He made the same mistake as before, to listen to the humans and not the divines.

And circling high above. The flurry of birds. The release of animal spirits. Or at least their imagery.

Here in Australia, so far from anywhere.

So very, very far from common sense, the new buzz word in the Land Beyond.

Totems. Hope. A divine mission. A cog in a far grander and more mysterious wheel. Old friends took their last breath. He struggled to survive. Glory be. Out there on the icecaps. The coming winter. The fertile and fecund. The birds rising from an ancient swamp.

MAINSTREAM NEWS

THE NEW DAILY

Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones will not contest the upcoming federal election, announcing his retirement from parliament.

Jones, who represents the Illawarra electorate of Whitlam in NSW, first entered parliament in 2010.

The outgoing MP expressed thanks to his family and community for support during his five terms in office.

SBS

Explosive-laden caravan investigation 'compromised', police say, as neighbours speak

Authorities have defended their decision not to publicly announce their investigation soon after the caravan was found, as NSW Premier Chris Minns condemns a rise in "race-fuelled hatred".

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

‘Grim’: number of Australians facing long-term homelessness surges 25% in five years

Productivity Commission report finds nearly 38,000 people stuck in persistent homelessness in 2023/24, but prevention programs show high success rate

ABC

Featured

As Sam Abdulrahim is laid to rest, the hunt for his killers ramps up

Police are still searching for the assailant behind the murder of a Melbourne underworld figure, but may face major barriers to apprehending those ultimately responsible.

Source:ABC News/Topic:Organised Crime

'Cruel and inhuman': Queer community reacts to Trump's order on gender

Queer people who live and work in the United States are concerned about the executive order on gender that Donald Trump signed in his first week as US president.

SKY NEWS

Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson has revealed the two intended targets of a suspected antisemitic terror plot – one being the site of a prominent synagogue in Sydney – after a caravan was discovered packed with explosives.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Peter Leahy has warned a decline in national pride is at the heart of the Australian Defence Force’s personnel crisis.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

DeepSeek shows the stakes for humanity couldn’t be higher. While DeepSeek has been around since 2023, what shocked the world was the release on 20 January of their DeepSeek-R1 AI model, a Large Language Model (LLM) that is just as intelligent as American giant OpenAI’s latest AI o1 , but was far cheaper to create.

DeepSeek’s new AI also highlights a hard truth about racing to AGI: it doesn’t rely on any deep scientific breakthrough or secret sauce. Instead, it’s just a collection of engineering tricks that keep enabling more and more improvement to current AIs, with no wall in sight. The code underlying DeepSeek’s training methods is particularly simple, making it easily replicable by other teams around the world.

THE NIGHTLY

Why I’m no longer safe in my country of birth

MENACHEM VORCHEIMER: Australia is now reminiscent of 1930s Nazi Germany, with Government inaction leading to anti-Semitism attacks. It may sound extreme, but this is reality.

DAILY SCEPTIC

Special Episode of the Sceptic: David Starkey on Southport, the Grooming Gangs, Multiculturalism, National Identity and More