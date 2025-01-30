Whither to? The News Averse. The Walking Dead. The Deliberately Ignorant.
They destroyed the country. That's how it felt.
In America, far off, RFK Jr had just faced hours of grilling from Big Pharma shills aka Democrats.
The Trump ascendancy, about which most Australians knew little than what the hopeless, haplessly left wing ABC told them, would work its way through Australia, which might, indeed, one day have its own Department of Government Efficiency.
Or might just, like a lassoed bull, stumble and fall under its own weight. Entwined with bureaucratic ropes. Covered in glory. Dying in the light.
He made the same mistake as before, to listen to the humans and not the divines.
And circling high above. The flurry of birds. The release of animal spirits. Or at least their imagery.
Here in Australia, so far from anywhere.
So very, very far from common sense, the new buzz word in the Land Beyond.
Totems. Hope. A divine mission. A cog in a far grander and more mysterious wheel. Old friends took their last breath. He struggled to survive. Glory be. Out there on the icecaps. The coming winter. The fertile and fecund. The birds rising from an ancient swamp.
MAINSTREAM NEWS
THE NEW DAILY
Assistant Treasurer Stephen Jones will not contest the upcoming federal election, announcing his retirement from parliament.
Jones, who represents the Illawarra electorate of Whitlam in NSW, first entered parliament in 2010.
The outgoing MP expressed thanks to his family and community for support during his five terms in office.
SBS
Explosive-laden caravan investigation 'compromised', police say, as neighbours speak
Authorities have defended their decision not to publicly announce their investigation soon after the caravan was found, as NSW Premier Chris Minns condemns a rise in "race-fuelled hatred".
GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA
‘Grim’: number of Australians facing long-term homelessness surges 25% in five years
Productivity Commission report finds nearly 38,000 people stuck in persistent homelessness in 2023/24, but prevention programs show high success rate
ABC
Featured
As Sam Abdulrahim is laid to rest, the hunt for his killers ramps up
Police are still searching for the assailant behind the murder of a Melbourne underworld figure, but may face major barriers to apprehending those ultimately responsible.
Source:ABC News/Topic:Organised Crime
'Cruel and inhuman': Queer community reacts to Trump's order on gender
Queer people who live and work in the United States are concerned about the executive order on gender that Donald Trump signed in his first week as US president.
SKY NEWS
Revealed: Two targets of suspected antisemitic terror plot
Sky News Australia host Sharri Markson has revealed the two intended targets of a suspected antisemitic terror plot – one being the site of a prominent synagogue in Sydney – after a caravan was discovered packed with explosives.
THE AUSTRALIAN
‘Who will fight for nation?’: ex-army chief’s alarm
Peter Leahy has warned a decline in national pride is at the heart of the Australian Defence Force’s personnel crisis.
SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA
DeepSeek shows the stakes for humanity couldn’t be higher. While DeepSeek has been around since 2023, what shocked the world was the release on 20 January of their DeepSeek-R1 AI model, a Large Language Model (LLM) that is just as intelligent as American giant OpenAI’s latest AI o1, but was far cheaper to create.
DeepSeek’s new AI also highlights a hard truth about racing to AGI: it doesn’t rely on any deep scientific breakthrough or secret sauce. Instead, it’s just a collection of engineering tricks that keep enabling more and more improvement to current AIs, with no wall in sight. The code underlying DeepSeek’s training methods is particularly simple, making it easily replicable by other teams around the world.
THE NIGHTLY
Why I’m no longer safe in my country of birth
MENACHEM VORCHEIMER: Australia is now reminiscent of 1930s Nazi Germany, with Government inaction leading to anti-Semitism attacks. It may sound extreme, but this is reality.
DAILY SCEPTIC