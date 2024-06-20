We weren't just creeping through the ether anymore, or riding triumphant across the tundra. Everything was colluding to make this an extraordinary moment. Mysterious ways. You bet. The chaos that was consuming the country, step by step, could be felt here just in the impoverishment, the lack of hope, the cynicism towards their country. A country crowded with strangers they did not invite. That was the weird thing, all these confluences that were working in a silent, not so invisible war. For they were all chattering. "It's happening all over the world."

The pure, unbelievable incompetency of the Albanese government, just mind blowing, this silly magoo man talking about pandas and brushing off the concerns of the citizenry as if they didn't matter, or as if they were beneath contempt. The only purpose of his job was to drink, shake hands and stand in front of the cameras everyday, announcing this, announcing that.

As for administering the country, or doing any actual work, forget about that.

The awarding of Daniel Andrews the order of Australia was the ultimate insult to a long suffering citizenry. The refusal, the downright utterly dishonest refusal to investigate or apologise for the Covid fiasco which had wreaked such great harm on the country and to so many individuals, that too. The tin ear. A living, breathing example of the ultimate tin ear, deaf to the concerns of those around him, spelling death, one could only speculate, to the schemes of the political strategists in his office.

Where are we off today? What are we announcing today? I do hope they're serving drinks.

Oh thank you James, thank you Doris. Could you top me up?

No wonder the man was so increasingly hated, as ordinary people struggled to pay their mortgages, their rent, find a place to live. And grew increasingly frustrated as no one in his rotten government even acknowledged their existence. They weren't indigenous, or vulnerable, or diverse enough to deserve the attention of the left. So guess what the great ignored, once termed the great unwashed, did? They voted the pricks out of office, and couldn't wait to do so.

HEADLINES

SKY

Opinion

Chris Kenny

Politics

Labor and the union movement have been roasted online and by the Coalition after their wild onslaught of anti-nuclear scare campaign memes backfired.

Media

The ABC has been skewered online over a social media post about “people who menstruate” with Aussies outraged over the deliberate omission of the word ‘women’.

Health

Authorities in South Australia have issued a health warning to residents after three cases of Mpox, formally called monkeypox, were reported in the state.

Politics

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has made an extraordinary interjection in the Queensland election campaign, claiming the LNP leader David Crisafulli has “dug his own grave” with voters.

Energy

Aussies are being warned the nation’s east coast could lack sufficient gas supplies for the freezing winter as lacklustre renewables output and production disruptions take their toll.

Health

A commercial egg farm in NSW ravaged by bird flu will have to kill 240,000 birds to prevent the spread of the contagious flu after entering lockdown on Wednesday.

Markets

A new report has called for companies which made “staggering” profits during the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to face steep 90 per cent taxes to ensure everyday Australians are never again “pushed to the brink” by soaring cost of living pressures.

SPECTATOR

‘And just when it looked like Labor might hold on to power, Chris Bowen came thundering into town to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory in the 2025 election.’ Will this be the final sentence when the TV screenplay for the increasingly likely Coalition victory at the next election is written? If it sounds a tad melodramatic, that is only because we respect Labor’s fondness for TV soap opera scriptwriters to craft public narratives, rather than getting ministers, such as the NDIS’s hapless Bill Shorten, to choose their own words.

DAILY MAIL AUSTRALIA

Tucker Carlson has claimed Australian politicians responsible for enforcing strict lockdowns during the pandemic should be jailed and also slammed Anthony Albanese for allowing record levels of immigration to Australia.

The former Fox News host, who is on a speaking tour Down Under, said he was appalled at the restrictive lockdowns imposed on Aussies and called for political leaders to be held accountable.

'Putting your own citizens in concentration camps is insane and I hope the people who did that go to jail for it,' Carlson told Daily Mail Australia.

This publication asked the controversial US commentator whether he would like to see former Victorian premier Dan Andrews, who was dubbed 'Dictator Dan' after being responsible for one of the most punitive lockdowns in the country, behind bars.

'I think anybody who puts his own citizens in concentration camps without trial has committed a crime and should be held accountable for it,' Carlson responded.