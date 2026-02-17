Well, then, who was so cruel?

Why such dynamism? Why such interest?

The wind moved through the trees. The swarm had begun. "It's happening all over the world," he heard. "They're coming out."

From all the recesses. From all the hidden places.

These are not normal times; the phrase just kept repeating.

Gripped, gripped by forces beyond his ken.

They were rounding the corner, they were launching off cliffs, they were turning slowly and laughing in the sunlight, like whales in the sky.

Ethereal, beautiful, eternal, or at least they seemed eternal to us, such were the timespans in which they operated.

And us mere mortals? Stranded here on the surface?

"We are between ice ages," he was fond of saying. "How many humans will survive the next one?"

While on the streets, former Australian of the Year, Grace Tame, led the chant: From Gadigal to Gaza, Globalise the Intafada.

GROK

The statement is accurate based on multiple reliable reports and video footage from early February 2026.Grace Tame, the 2021 Australian of the Year, participated in a pro-Palestinian protest rally in Sydney's Town Hall/CBD area on February 9 or 10, 2026 (sources vary slightly on the exact day within that week), opposing the visit of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. During her speech or address at the event, she led the crowd in the chant: "From Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada" (or very close variations like "globalize the intifada").This is confirmed by:

ABC News reporting that she chanted "from Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada!" after criticizing Australia and Herzog.

BBC coverage stating she "led the crowd in chanting: 'from Gadigal to Gaza, globalise the intifada'".

The Australian newspaper, which published video of her leading the chant during the protest.

Other outlets (e.g., Herald Sun, Sky News Australia) and social media footage (including posts from Tame herself on Instagram, where she referenced the event and "FROM GADIGAL TO GAZA") describing the same action.

The protest occurred "on the streets" in the sense of a public outdoor/urban demonstration in Sydney CBD, though some descriptions place her speaking from a balcony or podium area amid the gathered crowd.The chant drew significant criticism from politicians (including NSW Premier Chris Minns, who called it "terrible" and "distressing"), Jewish community leaders, and others, who interpreted "globalise the intifada" as inflammatory or a call for violence (given "intifada" historically refers to Palestinian uprisings, including violent elements in the Second Intifada). Supporters defended it as a call for global solidarity/resistance against oppression. Tame has since doubled down on her position without retracting the chant.No major sources contradict that she led this specific chant at the event. The statement aligns closely with documented events.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

THE OTHER SIDE

NOBODY Cares Who Leads the Libs Any More

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kv1dy78Uc88&list=RQrpgRHPf7mMBEtE6O_rNr72cq6Ug

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has warned Australians will pay a heavy price if the Albanese government pushes ahead with implementing carbon tariffs on other nations. Join SkyNews.com.au for rolling news and political coverage.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has claimed his government is “stronger” than the new Liberal Party under Angus Taylor due to the “diversity in our ranks” following the ousting of its first female leader Sussan Ley.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Australian man died in Bali after consulate refused to assist with medical transfer

Consular officials told son of unconscious, critically ill man they could not discuss the situation for ‘privacy’ reasons





The consular official advised that they could not discuss the situation with Jake without his father’s permission because of the Privacy Act.

For more than two days, Jake repeatedly emailed and phoned the consulate’s emergency assistance line requesting help, including sending confronting videos and photos of his father on life support.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

What we know (and don’t) about One Nation’s rapid rise in the polls

Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has seen the fastest polling rise in modern Australian politics. What is going on?

Since the federal election in May last year, One Nation’s polling popularity has skyrocketed.

For the first time in its 29-year history, One Nation is polling above 20 per cent nationally and is ahead of the combined vote of the Liberal and National parties.

People who are paid to obsess over poll data in Australia have never seen anything like it.

“I am shocked [by] every poll I see — and I do this for a living,” says ANU political scientist Jill Sheppard. “The sheer numbers of people who are telling pollsters they will vote for One Nation is tremendous.”

If the current level of One Nation support — or anything close to it — actually translates to the ballot box, it will wildly reshape Australian politics.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Coalition agreement to be renegotiated after Sussan Ley ousted from Liberal leadership

Nationals leader David Littleproud has taken a brutal swipe at outgoing Liberal leader Sussan Ley after the Coalition split twice under her watch.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

I’m a fashion writer and just found the perfect dupe to Hailey Bieber’s $3900 coat

While most of us stumble off planes looking dishevelled, the American model somehow managed to serve high fashion at Sydney Airport this morning.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Last Monday, about 6000 people attended a protest against Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s visit to Sydney.

The event began peacefully – but videos later emerged, showing protesters being pepper-sprayed, beaten, and arrested by police.

Police say some demonstrators wanted to march to NSW Parliament, despite a restriction making it unlawful – and that when orders to disperse were ignored, they had to move the crowd on.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Voters quiet quit democracy morphed into toxic management

The Real Chodley Wontok

Sunday 15 February 2026

This week’s news that Sussan Ley has been rolled by Angus Taylor has largely been met by yawns. Who really cares?

Nobody in their right mind thinks the Liberals are anywhere near being able to return as government. They are still redolent of the party in power, which did essentially nothing for three terms while blowing the national budget on Covid freebies for the already affluent, garnished by coal, the perception they may have an issue with women, and Peter Dutton’s use of his son as a housing battler, against the backdrop that in power they are more about doing things for themselves than they are for any of us.

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/2026/02/voters-are-quiet-quitting-democracy-amid-toxic-management/