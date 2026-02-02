Bondi Beach

How do they fit with the broken, starving villagers, these cruel overlords?

Sydney showed signs of affluence, for sure, just look at Bondi Beach, the Euro Trash, as they were sometimes dismissively called, the young, the gorgeous, the vibrant, the wealthy. The extremely privileged.

Out here in the boondocks, in a place infested by the future and the past, it was a different story.

The headlines were all bad. The conservatives, so-called, had strangely become the party more representative of the working class than the so-called left, now doctrinaire, out of touch, elitist in their attitudes, and destined to die on the waves of history as so many before them.

But in the meantime, for now, it was a debacle top to bottom, a country riven from within and without, flooded with migrants, a defeated working class, poisoned, deliberately poisoned, by the water, the food, the skies, the garbage they were fed from their television screens, the lies repeatedly peddled to them by the government. It was all appalling. It was all a waste of time.

Even the Watchers on the Watch knew that now, the traitors from within, that their bosses were bastards and that we had all been led astray. There was no hope in the nation's so-called leaders. There was no hope in this shambolic, utterly corrupted system, a democracy in name only.

And whither this led, with some of the most draconian censorship legislation in the world, and certainly in the nation's history, playing out in the statute books and chilling and already bewildered an abandoned populace, well the heavens knew.

And the warnings from those heavens: they had all been ignored.

Until now. The revolution turned. The widespread disquiet spread. And the promise of a future in this bright, sunny land: all but destroyed.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

A supporter of one of the Sydney nurses accused of threatening violence against Israeli patients repeatedly batted away this network’s microphone as she left court on Monday.

‘Diabolical’: Redbridge poll delivers ‘appalling’ result for Liberals and Nationals

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Former Liberal turned Sky News commentator Cory Bernardi to run for One Nation in South Australian election

Bernardi served under Liberal leaders including Malcolm Turnbull and Tony Abbott before leaving the party to launch Australian Conservatives

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

No Coalition breakthrough as Libs, Nats fail to resolve spat

A damaging split of the Coalition is set to continue after an initial face-to-face meeting between Sussan Ley and her counterpart David Littleproud in Canberra failed to resolve differences.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Hastie pulls out but Liberal leadership battle remains in flux

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

First home buyers suckered into bubble market

Australia’s 5% deposit scheme has triggered a surge in first‑home buyer activity, but mortgage brokers warn the same policy is now likely to hurt those buyers the most if interest rates rise on Tuesday.

Loan Market data shows a 49% jump in first‑home buyer mortgage applications in October (when the scheme began). Activity slowed in November but rebounded in December to 17% above the pre‑scheme average.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Debt, debt, debt, debt, debt

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

The numbers show Andrew Hastie is far better placed to start winning back lost Liberal voters than Angus Taylor, who might briefly lead the Liberals but can't fix their problems.

Jim Chalmers is good at talking, it’s the doing part that seems beyond him

Jim Chalmers talks a lot about tax reform, but this is a government so timid the chances of it doing anything meaningful are small. Instead, it prefers to hand out money.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

Australia’s government spending has hit levels not seen in decades, prompting economists to question whether the Reserve Bank should abandon Treasury’s consistently wrong forecasts.