There was something about this very point in history.

Spend time with nature and the gods, the voices said.

His shoulders hurt.

Australia wasn't just a disillusioned country, it was abandoned. Nothing worked. One business after another was being shut down, despite the valiant efforts of their owners.

A hideously corrupt, utterly indifferent government tortured its own citizens.

And we flew, we flew above it all, into the cyclone of ascending time crystals.

Australians had no idea, and felt it. They had no hope. Overwhelmed, invaded, derided. The country, or the country he and his generation had known, was gone.

RANDOM NEWS

There Is No Coming Back From This…

Tucker on the dangers of AI and the dystopian future being forced on us.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=43m8Z_2nnd8