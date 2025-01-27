



Why, he wanted to know, were humans so vulnerable to the blandishments of the non-humans, the secret whispering, the promises of eternal life, the ravishing, of stepping forward into a different realm. Just as the dinosaurs had disappeared into the trees, so these creatures, if you could call them that, had disappeared into the ether.

As if sacred. As if they knew everything there was to know. As if they were our own personal AIs. As if this technology had never existed before. As if super intelligence was not the end, or a point, on the path of evolution.

So it was in 2025, a unique point in the evolution of man, or mankind, of humans, as they stepped into a bewildered moment, as we reached high, and low, became human, dreamt of complex things or of silence or of the cities of the dead, as if all ambition had been decreed, as if nothing sacred, as if nothing at all, could be easily determined.

And so they rose up. So they vanquished their enemy. So they prepared for a new realm.

And so all the old messaging came back. We come at the End of Empire.

Or New Empire.

At crucial points in the change of all things.

At moments when we aspire to be greater than we are, and are convinced, called, as if, in these turning points in history there is a role, and you have preserved for those very moments, against all the odds. The points of dereliction, despair, and suicidal despairing intent. All of it wound around to here.

And good Old Albo, bound for the political garbage heap. The higher they fly, the further they fall. Good bloody riddance.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

CRIKEY

A stubborn Albanese goes quietly to his — and Labor’s — defeat

Anthony Albanese remains committed to a business-as-usual political and economic strategy, while his opponents have ditched the rules.

SMH

A Herald investigation can reveal the world’s most fearsome drug bosses are moving their product via an oceanic superhighway that runs directly into the Port of Newcastle, the world’s largest coal port.

Experts say sneaking drugs into the busy port could be a “perfect crime”, but at least three major plots have come undone in Newcastle in recent years, and the details have now floated to the surface.

THE NEW DAILY

Four vandals have wrought more than $140,000 of damage after decapitating the statue heads of two Australian prime ministers.

The busts were vandalised on the Prime Ministers Avenue in the Ballarat Botanical Gardens, in central Victoria, between 2-5am on Thursday.

The heads of former Labor prime ministers Paul Keating and Kevin Rudd were removed and stolen, while the name plates of the 18 remaining statues were covered in spray paint.

ABC

At least three companies have bowed out of the race to develop an offshore wind farm in Western Australia.

In September last year, federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen green-lit a roughly 4,000-square-kilometre farm for Geographe Bay off the coast of Bunbury in the state's South West region.

Oceanex chairman and co-founder Andy Evans said many developers had rushed to establish offices on the east coast and become tied up there amid project delays caused by an unexpected amount of "green tape".

SKY NEWS

Two respected polling analysts have all but written off any chance of the Albanese government emerging victorious at the next federal election, after the latest Newspoll found a major collapse in support for Labor and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

"The real danger for the Labor Party is that Albanese's actually a lot more unpopular than Dutton and the reason I point that out is because the Labor campaign's entire negative strategy is to basically attack Dutton," Redbridge director Kos Samaras said.

"They have this assumption that Dutton is incredibly unpopular within the electorate. Well, that might be true, but their bloke is more unpopular.

W

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Opposition leader Peter Dutton describes the upcoming federal election as a ‘sliding door moment for our nation’.

He is right.

It isn’t being partisan to point out that economically and socially Australia has gone into a steep decline since Labor took office. Only a change of government can arrest it.

For a start, entrenched left-wing ideology drives the agenda. That won’t change.

Altogether, Australians are experiencing the worst decline in living standards since 1959.

DAILY SCEPTIC

When the Albanese Government’s expert panel on Australia’s Covid response delivered its report late last year the verdict was damning.

The panel found that harsh Covid measures were imposed often without any actual basis of evidence, which caused deep and widespread harm as well as loss of confidence in Government.

The media, which I am a very small but picturesque part of, gleefully jumped on this finding.

The Australian Financial Review’s headline was fairly typical: ‘Heavy-handed Covid restrictions have destroyed trust in Government.’

Noticeably missing, however, was any self-awareness of the media’s collective failure to hold maniacal governments to account during the Covid period, a failure which was near total and is largely ongoing.

https://dailysceptic.org/2025/01/25/im-a-daily-mail-journalist-this-is-why-the-media-failed-during-covid/