The nation took a sharp turn into trouble, into authoritarianism, into dictatorship, into arrogance and censorship and an abject failure to even notice the disquiet of the population, as the government abrogated yet more and more power to itself.

All on the back of so-called Hate Speech Laws, on the back of the massacre of 15 Jewish people at Bondi, a popular beach which held a significant place in the iconography of Australian mythology, of a carefree and fun loving place now careening into dystopia. It was impossible not to feel sad at all that had been lost, in this brutal place.

The laws had been jammed through parliament with little real discussion, no proper debate, and certainly with no consultation with the populace at large.

A leering and increasingly unpopular buffoon ran the country, but that was beside the point; it was the secret insanity of the unelected who now ran the country, who controlled what could be said, what organisations could exist, and who jammed into a once open minded country the laws they thought would help control the populace, but in fact would lead to a deeper revolution, a sense of abject failure to stop the madness, a turn that could not be denied.

It was as if they had snatched the ice cream and were now worried about the unpredictable consequences of their own actions, chased down the street, caught, bashed, imprisoned.

You can only silence so many people, you cannot censor everybody, you cannot imprison everybody. The threats hung still in the air.

And along the clifftops, the spirits gathered, ghost birds twittering as they watched, a war that was only just beginning, a nightmare which should have been so easily predicted.

The population itself was of no consequence, a lawn to be mowed, a herd to be culled, a mob to be corralled and paroled, a terrible learning, a sad death of hope; the Australia of old was gone, already gone. A terrible cruelty. Panic set in.

The young are most suited to martyrdom. Prepare.

MAINSTREAM COVERAGE:

SAMPLE COMMENTARY. JOHN ADAMS. POLITICAL COMMENTAOTR.

Australian Democracy has been SUSPENDED! We are now living under a totalitarian regime. The Australian Labor Party can now dictate: - what we can say; - if we can meet; - if we can distribute political ideas in written form; - who can form political parties; - what these political parties are allowed to advocate for; and - how we can defend ourselves. Essentially all forms of political resistance are now illegal. These powers are also arbitrary! The ALP has complete discretion to now prosecute their political enemies! This is literally Australia’s DARKEST HOUR since 1942!

John Anderson

The chilling reality of Australia's new hate speech laws.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CjCwe9vF0R0

Political chaos. Sky News.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_UTK8Q_0omc

Nine.

Labor's hate speech laws are insane

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0UKle0ZGDVQ