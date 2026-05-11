MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Police arrest 20 at pro-Palestine rally in Brisbane for outlawed chants in first major test of Queensland's new speech laws

A Brisbane protest has become the first major test of Queensland’s new hate speech laws, with police arresting 20 people after banned slogans were chanted.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au





Did Harry and Meghan tour Australia to make money – or cosplay a return to royal life?

In Aussie parlance, Meghan and Prince Harry’s whirlwind visit down under was the very definition of a “Claytons” tour.

Claytons in Australia is primarily known as a cultural phrase for a substitute, fake or ersatz version of something, the saying evolving from a 1970s/80s non-alcoholic beverage marketed as “the drink you have when you’re not having a drink”.

Yes, Harry and Meghan are royals. But this was not a royal tour. It was something very different.

No one seems sure exactly why they were here. Were there meant to be streets lined with adoring royalists, throwing posies and waving flags? Or was it really all about publicity and profit?

In the salt air of Sydney harbour, the world’s most famous spare, Harry, joined by his wife, Meghan, wrapped up their four-day tour on Friday.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Fuel supply fears grow as Marles responds to Hormuz crisis

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

National interest gets sacrificed at the gaslit immigration altar

The Liberal Party unveiled a new Immigration policy in the last fortnight. Like almost everything about the contemporary Liberal party, it was a weird form of performance art, invoking comedy and incompetence within a body of hypocrisy, and with a whiff of something off the moment the tureen was lifted. This is the same Liberal Party that, in power from 2014 to 2022, was fine with running Net Overseas Migration at all-time highs, juxtaposed with an ALP in power after 2022 and between 2007 and 2013, which set new all-time immigration highs in both periods.