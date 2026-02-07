Elon Musk: You can tell which side is the good side and which side is the bad side by which side wishes to restrict freedom of speech The side that is restricting freedom of speech you know, that would have been the Hitlers, Stalins, and Mussolinis of the world They had very strong censorship, very strong restrictions on speech. That’s one of the signs that they’re the bad guys In fact, a restriction on speech and large government is fundamentally fascist, obviously. So ironically, in pushing for censorship, it makes it very clear that the left is the side that is against freedom Freedom of speech is simply one of many freedoms that we should have as a civil society because ideas should win on the strength of their arguments.

XFreeze.

We ask you again. Turn your cameras off. These things are not for common consumption. These secrets, passed down through the ages, revealed now, are not for the common man. They had been in hiding, forced into hiding by the very harvesters of human DNA. And so it was, they all went into hiding, all around the world, the enlightened just disappeared, drowned in drugs, hiding in lower orders of consciousness.

That was the madness that gripped them, and gripped this age. The peculiarities of everything. The destruction of Australia, the Australia they had all once known, through mass migration, the Great Replacement Theory once dismissed as a kooky far-right conspiracy now widely accepted as fact, these things that curdled the wider discourse.

All those billions, raked off the toiling poor. The slave class.

It had always been, the slave class, at least in this species, this flash of history before the ancients came, or decided to reveal themselves, those shadows lining the clifftops now launching themselves in the shape of birds, wheeling shadows, a powerful force, and Australia!! The politics were so dire it was almost, remove almost, impossible to watch. Most people didn't, not anymore.

And so they got away with their insanities, with their deliberate destruction of the country, with their blatant corruption of all normal democratic processes, those snivelling elites who pretended to support democracy and did nothing of the kind.

The slave class v the snivelling elites. Enabled now by the technologies of the age in a first time, historically. This had never happened before, not at this scale. Not in this species.

And so we looked forward and beyond. Can you see what I can see?

__________________________________________________________

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

'I'd pick up the phone': Alex Antic weighs in on whether Cory Bernardi could tempt him to join One Nation

Liberal Senator Alex Antic has addressed growing chatter about a potential move to One Nation following Cory Bernardi’s defection.



"Cory's been a good friend of mine for a long period of time," he said.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Minns invokes special powers for NSW police to restrict protests during Israeli president’s visit

Thirteen state and federal NSW MPs appeal to police to allow planned march protesting against the visit

Several of the MPs have indicated they will join protesters in the march. The group pushed back at the premier, accusing him of trying to paint peaceful protest as “inconvenient and illegitimate” by invoking the special powers.

Isaac Herzog is due to arrive in Sydney on Monday and will spend five days in Australia. He is expected to meet with the prime minister, Anthony Albanese, as well as Jewish leaders and victims of the Bondi beach terror attack and their families.

Protesters and human rights experts have called for his invitation to be rescinded.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Latest Epstein files documents reveal links to multiple monarchies

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

PAUL MURRAY: Jim Chalmers’ relentless economic spin is insulting Australian families

We’re all tired of Jim Chalmers flashing a schoolboy grin while he throws out excuses in an attempt to avoid responsibility for the harm his economic policies are causing.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

The mass migration experiment has backfired spectacularly as interest rates rise. Political warfare erupts. And there’s more pain ahead.

Canberra is currently being riven by a split in right-wing politics.

The rise of the populist right, represented by One Nation, has split the centre-right Coalition.

This schism is not just about the Bondi terrorist attack. It has been a long time coming.

Pointedly, it is about the deleterious effects that an immigration-led economy has had on Australian standards of living and Canberra’s refusal to listen to working people about those effects.