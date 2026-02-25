We want to reach out to entwine you, to strangle you or bless you, to change the world in this brief pond, this brief eddy of which you are a part. And they, the Watchers, are also a part.

We were never human. We want you to understand that. We are not human. We have never been human. We do not think like you.

So in this time, on the precipice of AI changing the entire nature of creativity, and therefore of "mankind", so it was, so it will always be, we have overseen so many things, have soared above or watched, even participated, in the daily struggle and the daily grime. To be human.

You know, sometimes we wish we were. Mostly we're glad we're not.

As for Australia: you've got be kidding me mate. Run into the ground by fat cats and delusional elites out to delete their own history and obscure their own connivances, their own deep personal corruptions, their own deceits, those dreary little people held sway over way too much, other people's lives; and everyone, everyone, was watching the not-so-slow destruction of their own country.

And there was nothing, not a damn thing, they could do about it.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

MICHAEL WEST MEDIA

https://michaelwest.com.au/

by Andrew Gardiner | Feb 26, 2026

Sixty years on from the union-led anti-Vietnam War marches, Australian union bosses are absent from protesting Israel’s genocide in Gaza.

TOTT NEWS

Bondi Event Already Being Used for Further Government Control

A range of state and federal officials and institutions are already calling for more powers to 'contain the spread of hate' in Australia, including pushes for gun control reform, enhanced legislative restrictions, and further suppression and censorship of 'extremist ideals'.

Prophetic as always.

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson tears into Anthony Albanese after he branded her ‘divisive’ at Future Victoria summit

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has torn into Anthony Albanese with a savage takedown after he branded her “divisive” in a rapid response quiz at the Future Victoria summit.

Speaking to Sky News host Chris Kenny on Wednesday, Ms Hanson was given the opportunity to respond to the Prime Minister’s sledge.

“If he wanted to use the divisive for me, I'd say he's been the most divisive Prime Minister we have ever had in this country,” the One Nation leader said.

“With the Voice, with the antisemitism, everything that's happened. I just feel that he has divided this nation. He's pitted Australian against Australian, and it's a shame,” she said.

“Our country is nowhere near what it was before he took the reins of being prime minister for this country. Many people feel that way. It's a shame.”

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

‘I just want to be free’: Australian children held in Syrian camps reveal their hopes and dreams

Exclusive: As debate rages over their return, children of Australian women with Islamic State links dream of ice-cream, Bluey and not living in a tent

The first thing Layla did when she left al-Roj camp was stick her head out the car-window. The six-year-old gulped in the “sweet, sweet air” and clutched her cousins close as they saw the outside world for the first time in their lives.

Layla saw “a drink shop, a donkey, a baby horse,” as she feasted on candy brought by her relatives from Australia. She peppered her mother and aunts with questions about what Australia was like – “do we have to live in a tent there too?” – as the camp disappeared behind them.

Then a phone rang and the car turned around.

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

In short:

Two men have been charged over the alleged kidnapping and murder of Sydney grandfather Chris Baghsarian.

The 85-year-old was abducted from his home in North Ryde at 5am on February 13 in what police believe was a case of mistaken identity.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

EDITORIAL: Politics is overriding sensible economic policy

For too long politics has been overriding sensible economic policy. And both sides of politics have been guilty.

The pressure is not likely to ease any time soon. The release of Australian Bureau of Statistics data on Wednesday means home loan borrowers are facing more interest rate pain, with inflation still soaring by an annual pace of 3.8 per cent in January.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Albanese commits to endless housing shortages

This huge immigration inflow had a devastating impact on the rental market.

Since the end of 2019, the record net migration flows (i.e., 266,000 per annum) have driven up national advertised rents by 47%, according to Cotality, adding $11,400 to the annual cost of renting:

X

Victorian Liberal Leader Jess Wilson Calls for Tougher Hate Speech Laws Amid Backlash

Last updated 6 hours ago

At the Future Victoria Summit on Wednesday, Victorian Liberal Leader Jess Wilson pushed for stronger hate speech protections, building on her December 2025 plan with the Nationals to combat antisemitism and hate incidents following the 2023 Israel-Hamas war. She highlighted needs like zero tolerance on streets, harsher penalties, and security boosts for Jewish sites, while mainly focusing her speech on housing expansions in Melbourne. Right-leaning commentators erupted in criticism, with figures like Senator Babet claiming it spells doom for the Liberals ahead of the November 2026 election, as One Nation gains ground among disaffected voters.

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