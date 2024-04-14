Then there were none, the ancient lakes unseen by human eye. The birds. The wild swans. The rich vegetation. The life that was there before this species, long before this species.

The tetradactyl, the last of her kind, appeared once more in his waking dreams, marooned high in the cliff edges, starving, gazing out on a frozen world, the ice age which had destroyed the world that was. Her last clutch of chicks had died of starvation, her mate had gone searching the frozen landscape and never returned, there were no mammals scurrying across rich fields, there was nothing but this brutal, long, starving death. And she gazed out mournfully on this frozen world, and collapsed inside herself. There was no warmth. There was no recovery. There was no way back to a better place.

He went to see Back in Black, the biopic of Amy Winehouse, with Cara. The place had been renovated since he was last there, comfortable seats, a bar, a self serve organism that ate human contact.

He was about to go on the man walk around Robertson, where they talked of real estate prices and gossiped about each other. He wasn't one of them, but he wasn't one of anything anymore, and the spirits were interested in collaboration, were interested in others, groups, communication, interlocking perceptions.

Israel attacked the Iranian consular facilities attached to their embassy in Damascus. The wider world was in conflict. He was reading The Art of War, one of the most profound and long lasting things ever written.

And he was cold now, too, establishing new routines, remaking, reforging, contact unborn, life unseen, a world beyond this world, hidden, and they unleased their AIs, and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum was in hospital, he who had contempt for national boundaries, for sovereignty, for ordinary people, and had preached that it would be the BlackRocks and the Bill Gates of the world which would remake the new power structures. And you know what, as indifferent as they could be about the affairs of men, the ancients had something to say about that. For it was truly true, the meek shall inherit the Earth.

MAINSTREAM AUSTRALIAN MEDIA

ABC

The family of a Queensland man who killed six people at a Sydney shopping centre have condemned his actions as "truly horrific", and say they are still "trying to comprehend what has happened".

Forty-year-old Joel Cauchi has been identified as the attacker who set upon people with a knife at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Five victims — four women and a man — died at the shopping centre. Another woman, identified as Ashlee Good, died in hospital.

Cauchi, who grew up in Toowoomba in Queensland's south-east, was shot dead by a senior officer at the scene.

THE NEW DAILY

A “beautiful” mother who threw her bleeding baby to strangers is one of six people killed by a male stabber who randomly knifed shoppers at an eastern Sydney mall.

Osteopath Dr Ashlee Good, 38, was fatally stabbed when the man wearing a Kangaroos NRL jersey attacked strangers at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Wielding a knife, the 40-year-old indiscriminately attacked shoppers in a shocking mass stabbing that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was a horrific act of violence.

A “beautiful” mother who threw her bleeding baby to strangers is one of six people killed by a male stabber who randomly knifed shoppers at an eastern Sydney mall.

Osteopath Dr Ashlee Good, 38, was fatally stabbed when the man wearing a Kangaroos NRL jersey attacked strangers at Westfield Bondi Junction on Saturday afternoon.

Wielding a knife, the 40-year-old indiscriminately attacked shoppers in a shocking mass stabbing that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said was a horrific act of violence.

Four women and a man died at the scene and Good died later in hospital on Saturday night.

Her nine-month-old baby girl, who was undergoing surgery on Saturday night, was among eight others hospitalised with injuries.

Plus

Australians are enduring one of the toughest mortgage bill squeezes in the world, new analysis shows, as experts remain divided on whether interest rates relief is on the cards later this year.

Commonwealth Bank economists said on Friday that the 4.25 percentage points worth of cash rate hikes since May 2022 have had a stronger effect on Australian households than others.

“Australia sits at the top of the global table in terms of the strongest transmission of monetary policy,” they said.

The analysis probably isn’t surprising for millions of Australian households who have been hit by an increase of more than $1200 in monthly repayments typical on a $500,000, 25-year loan since 2022.