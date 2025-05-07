In those enriched environs, when the corruption and dishonesty of the ruling elites became impossible to deny, Albanese swept to an historic victory, a landslide, with the Opposition, the so-called conservatives in Australia, were destroyed.

The narratives, or tropes, virtually memes, of the Trump affect, or not enough women in the party, or too far to the right, although nothing they did was anything but centrist or left, the 90% left leaning meaning of Australia disgraced itself, and that was that, the country was changed forever.

The 1.4 million immigrants, most of whom voted Labor, was also a significant factor. Ship in your voters. Change the country forever.

That's what they did. Without conscience. Without a thought, really, on what they were doing to the herd.

Under attack, his blood pressure was up and every day and then a sweep of sadness, for these people made him feel sad, how bad they were, how evil, really, manifested in their lives and the brutality they carried out on, without so much as a thought.

It looked like him that Dutton, the so-called conservative, deliberately threw the election, white anted from inside, and conscious of the damage his own party had done to the Australian population, that deepest of all betrayals, he chucked the whole damn thing. And the fate of millions lurched into the abyss. And he walked off into the comfortable well remunerated boardrooms. And fed his own family, while many others could not. That part of it was an echo was the secretive and sinister aftermath of the Covid era he had no doubt.

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Sydneysiders are set for a cool change after coming off summer-like conditions while more snowfall is on the cards for parts of the nation’s southeast.

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Why, then, have these people abandoned the Liberal Party?

Becasue the Liberal Party has forgotten its principles. It seems ashamed of them, rather than wanting to fight for them.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Pollsters correctly called that Labor had the most support going into Saturday’s election, but all the polls also underestimated Labor on both primary and two-party preferred measures.

While the final results are within the stated margin of error for some of the polls, experts are worried about something else: across all of the polls, the results are too uniform.

“They all exaggerated the Coalition. They all underestimated Labor. They all exaggerated One Nation and so on. All of them,” says Murray Goot, an emeritus professor of politics at Macquarie University.

“And there are 10 of these polls. Roughly [taken] at the same time.”

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Andrew Constance has conceded defeat in Gilmore, claiming Australians have made a statement about the energy transition.

The former NSW transport minister campaigned against Labor's renewable rollout and supported the Coalition's nuclear plans, but says the Liberal Party needs to be "pro-environment".

SBS

The scandal-plagued NSW police force has been thrown into further disarray with its trailblazing chief quitting her post, prompting a search for a new media-savvy leader.





NSW police commissioner Karen Webb will finish up on 30 September after a three-year tenure in charge of the force's 20,000 employees.

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‘Remarkable turnaround’: Elon Musk’s Tesla making billions from bet on Australia

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THE NEW DAILY

Greens leader Adam Bandt loses seat after tight count

MACRO BUSINESS

The deliberate destruction of Australian quality of life

This century has seen a remarkable transformation of Australia.

In the 60 years post-World War II, Australia’s net overseas migration averaged 90,000 per year. Australia had only recorded two calendar years with net overseas migration (NOM) exceeding 150,000.

In the mid-2000s, Australia’s NOM more than doubled. In the 20 years from 2005 (i.e., 2005 to 2024), NOM averaged 233,000 a year.

As a result, Australia’s population has ballooned by 8.7 million people (46%) since the turn of the century, recording the strongest growth in the developed world.

According to new analysis from Simon Kuestenmacher, Australia has “the 9th largest migrant cohort of all countries, despite only being the 54th largest country in terms of population”:

We can debate whether the changing demographics are beneficial or not. But what can’t be disputed is that the 8.7 million population surge this century has stretched the absorptive capacity of the nation and placed unbelievable strain on housing, infrastructure, and the natural environment.