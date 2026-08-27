They lied, people died. Australia lived in the aftermath of the greatest globalist and corporate disaster in its history, the living wreckage jerking along on the footpaths, the sad wreckage of a once fit and optimistic country now the living dead. All of those horror zombies, once humans, would be gone within a few years.

And our not just compliant but actively complicit politicians in this own version of genocide. Nasty, it was truly nasty.

They continued to pretend that nothing had happened. While high above circling black wings glinted in the quasi-light. Be afraid. Be very afraid. We are dangerous now, they said.

While Old Alex watched in awe and wonder at the arrival of the Time Lords, while elsewhere, far across the oceans, other parts of this matrix, for we are the good, had been busy in the greatest combat zone in hstory.

War and the rumours of wars; so it had come to pass.

And now, a defeated people, a defeated slow-massacred population, could not find their feet, even if they had had the wit to try.

It was a devastating loss, this population from which emerged the saints and pastors and prophets.

But now, there was nothing but the sad detritus of their own history. And the litany of headlines heralding the nation's poverty, the crushing of the Australian spirit.

NEWS

Australian News Summary — Thursday, 27 August 2026Prime Minister Anthony Albanese faced laughter, jeers and heckling at the National Bush Summit in Dubbo as regional Australians vented frustration over large-scale renewable energy projects. The two-day News Corp event, held at the Dubbo Regional Theatre and Convention Centre, highlighted deep tensions over the energy transition, land use, consultation and costs in the bush. Other major stories included a deadly flash flood disaster on the Nepal-Tibet border that left dozens of Australians missing, easing but still-elevated inflation figures, conservative infighting at the same summit, and follow-through from National Cabinet on firearms and data-centre rules.Albanese Heckled at Dubbo Bush Summit Over Renewables.

The National Bush Summit brought political leaders, farmers, regional business owners and community figures together to discuss cost-of-living pressures, energy security, housing, health and regulation. Albanese, a regular attendee, took questions from Daily Telegraph journalist Gemma Jones on Thursday.A central exchange focused on Dubbo business owner Robyn Hicks.

Jones described meeting Hicks in a local wool shop and noted she was among “the most polite protesters.” Hicks’ property is set to be sandwiched on three sides by a solar farm with five-metre-high panels. The projects are foreign-owned, largely built by foreign workers, and use work camps, meaning limited spending in town. Jones asked what message the Prime Minister had for people whose lives and livelihoods were being upended.Albanese replied: “That I get it. We need to do better than that. You can’t have – you need social licence in order to operate. There needs to be much better community consultation and engagement on all of those issues.” The crowd erupted in laughter. Jones later appealed for the audience to let the Prime Minister speak so hard questions could be put.

dailymail.com

The exchange captured wider grievances in the Central-West Orana Renewable Energy Zone, which covers more than 20,000 square kilometres around Dubbo, Dunedoo and Mudgee. The zone is intended to deliver more than 6 gigawatts through wind, solar, batteries, pumped hydro and hundreds of kilometres of transmission lines. Farmers and residents have complained of inadequate consultation, visual and environmental impacts, pressure on farmland, worker camps that deliver few local economic benefits, fire risks, and compensation that some say fails the “pub test” after tax. Some communities report fractured relationships between neighbours who host projects and those who do not. Earlier reports documented vegetation clearing that affected wildlife, including baby birds, and concerns about dust, water use and diesel generation at construction camps.

A catastrophic flash flood and landslide on the Nepal-Tibet border dominated international coverage. A glacial collapse sent a wall of mud and rock into a Himalayan river, wiping out villages, markets and infrastructure. At least 270 bodies had been recovered by Thursday, with estimates of more than 1,000–1,400 people missing, including hundreds of foreign tourists and pilgrims. Entire settlements were flattened.

reuters.com

Prime Minister Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed at least 34 Australians were among the missing, later reports putting the figure at 35. They were travelling in separate pilgrimage and tour groups, including a spiritual trip toward Mount Kailash. Among them were a western Sydney couple, Venkatraman Balakrishnan and Chitra Venkatraman, a Queensland man, and two boys aged 11 and 14. A tour operator who flew over the zone said there was little chance of survival for one group of 15 Australians; “everything is just flat.” Access and information remained extremely limited. DFAT was deploying extra personnel and working with Nepali and Chinese authorities. Albanese described it as a “truly horrific event.”