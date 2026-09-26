A Sense of Place Publishing and Cafe Locked Out are collaborating in the production of a 5th Anniversary Memorial Edition of the upcoming book: Convoy to Canberra.

As anyone who attended knows, the Convoy to Canberra in February of 2022 was a unique event, the largest protest gathering in Australian history and the closest the country has ever come to a People’s Revolution.

If you took any photographs of the event that you are particularly proud of or that you feel powerfully represented the spirit of the event, please send them to us.

Whether you are a professional photographer, an amateur enthusiast or just happened to be in the right place at the right time, we want to see your work.

The deadline is 16 October, 2026.

To be clear, this is a voluntary project. If your image is chosen you will receive two complimentary copies and an acknowledgement in the book. This is an opportunity to have your photographs published, not to make money. The book will be published under a Creative Commons licence, which means the content is free to use. Any proceeds will be used to further the work of Cafe Locked Out.

The book will be produced by A Sense of Place Publishing. Layout will be done by multi-award winning Australian photographer Dean Sewell, with text by veteran Australian journalist John Stapleton. Images will be collated by Michael Gray Griffith of Cafe Locked Out.

Please submit your photographs to asenseofplacepublishing@gmail.com clearly marked in the subject line CONVOY PICS.

Here is a link to the DRAFT TEXT CONVOY TO CANBERRA.

If you have written anything about your Convoy experience and would like to contribute to this project, please submit your copy to asenseofplacepublishing@gmail.com clearly marked in the subject line CONVOY TEXT.