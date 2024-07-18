It's Dallas all over again. Those shots that rang out around the world. A sound that could be heard around the world. The old Biblical prophecy, which made no sense until the current time, when everything, if chosen or accelerated, could be heard around the world, which made secret enclaves even more important.

It's what's called a "massive fail". The greatest drama in the world at this point was American politics, with an increasingly frail if not demented Joe Biden having to be dragged kicking and screaming from the ticket, while the near assassination of Donald Trump made headlines everywhere.

Even in the cathedral of the forest, an elderly hiker, who he had encountered before on those same trails, startled him one morning. "God meant Trump to be here," the man declared in their brief, meandering conversation before he asked: "Do you believe in God?"

He obfuscated, not that it mattered. "The world is so beautiful," he said, as if by answer.

So the world passed them by, here on the South Coast of the Great Southern Land. As they watched the Death of American Empire. And a new generation rise. People who were used to power, money, high intelligence. People who could make things happen.



They are our glorious days. God is inculcated within us, Russell Brand declared. All the major currents of the west were now, all of a sudden, avowedly Christian. Rise up, rise up.

And the screaming of the totalitarian left, exposed, dying, pinned on their own demonic hypocrisy, hoisted on their own petard, other voices drowning out the censorship, all of it, in this turbulence, was heading in the one direction. Or so it suddenly seemed. The dead, or the deadheads around him, went back to their futile lives. But all pretence was lost.

And so we came, in this great swirl of history, to see, or to be able to see, everything. And glorious it was. Indeed.

And the tiny voices of tiny humans, well, they, too, were glorious in this moment, worthy of record, worthy of survival. We moved amid the waters, we soared gracious in the sky.

HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Coalition, energy expert pan Labor's green hydrogen ambitions a 'super-flop' after Fortescue abandons ambitious 2030 target

Mounting criticism has been launched at Labor's green hydrogen dreams after mining and energy giant Fortescue abandoned its ambitious 2030 energy production target.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

‘Harrowing’ footage sparks calls for Queensland government to remove children from police watch houses

Exclusive: Labor MP Jonty Bush among those speaking out about state’s youth justice policies after Guardian Australia investigation.

ABC

The brutal reality of finding work as unemployment rises despite creation of many new jobs

In short:

Australia's unemployment rate has edged up to 4.1 per cent and near record numbers of Australians are either in work or looking for it.

Economists say job seekers' chances of finding work depends on the industries in which they are searching.

What's next?

The unemployment rate is expected to reach 4.5 per cent as the RBA's interest rate hikes filter through the economy.

SMH

In Sydney’s Little India, Raj has to close his food cart by 7pm – or face council’s wrath

SBS

Two days, two energy records broken as eastern Australia shivers through a cold snap

Chilly temperatures below average have led to record energy demand.

THE NEW DAILY

Madonna King: Let’s hear it for the boys – as long as we never have to sit beside one of them

IndiGo has decided to allow women travellers to choose not to sit next to any man.

It’s only one decision by one company – but what it screams is so much bigger than that.

With more than 2000 domestic and international flights daily, IndiGo is spreading the word that no man can be trusted, and they all deserve to be treated as such.

Why aren’t we arguing that this is discriminatory?

MACRO BUSINESS

Australia inundated with half-built apartments

Wednesday’s dwelling construction data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) was an unmitigated disaster and showed that the nation’s housing shortage continues to worsen.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Refugees and rejectees: our border is wide open

Recent reports show a big uptick in asylum seekers, with some 2,300 would-be refugees mostly entering under cover of a fake tourist or business visa. They apparently arrived in Australian airports in a single month (May 2024) and applied for temporary protection visas in the arrivals lounge, ‘the highest since Anthony Albanese took office two years ago’, according to the Daily Telegraph. This is more than double the average of around a thousand monthly ‘refugee’ arrivals under the Morrison government in 2022, just before the election of that year.

The majority came from stable, prosperous countries unwracked by current refugee-generating hot civil wars or armed conflicts, including China (more than 300 arrivals), Vietnam (182), Colombia (152), and India (148). Most were men aged 25 to 44 with the bulk opting for Sydney as their ‘safe haven’ from whatever non-existent civil strife these young men in their prime were allegedly fleeing.