They were in the midst of a spiritual war. The population at large had no idea what was happening to them.

The taxpayer funded ABC, $1.3 billion raked off the working poor to fund their arrogance and sibulant self-referencing lack of empathy for everyone but their own tertiary educated echo-chamber selves, celebrated the opening of Australia's largest regional mosque, in Young, Victoria.

A giant chandelier lit up the beaming and bedraped; the beneficiaries of so much government largesse. These people were neither poor nor marginalised.

While the Christians hovered in their diminishing congregations, their insipid spirituality easily overthrown.

All of it, the betrayal of the general population, the utter betrayal of Australia's traditional European population post colonisation, all of it sacrificed on the altar of diversity and multiculturalism.

The road to idiocy is paved with good intentions, perhaps it was as simple as that. Meanwhile there was another massacre in Nigeria overnight, Muslims killing other Muslims because they were not practising a pure enough form of Islam, while a frightened population covered themselves, went to the mosque, and converted. If they wanted to live, there was no other choice. And all of it was coming here. Can you not see? Welcome the Shariah.

We are the ghosts in these organic machines. And we can see things that you cannot see. Be afraid. Be very afraid.

NEWS

Australia’s economy in mid-to-late August 2026 is slowing but not collapsing, according to the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and major forecasters. Growth is expected to remain subdued this year—projected around 1.4–1.9 per cent—due to earlier cash-rate increases, softer housing conditions, high inflation dampening household incomes, and lingering effects from a Middle East conflict that has driven up oil prices. Official assessments, including Westpac’s nowcast, point to the economy likely avoiding a technical recession in the June quarter, with modest expansion anticipated, though risks from further oil shocks persist. Unemployment has edged higher to 4.5 per cent in July (the highest since late 2021), employment fell modestly, and the labour market is gradually easing, while weak productivity continues to constrain capacity.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has faced persistently negative personal ratings throughout much of 2026, with multiple major polls showing a clear majority of voters dissatisfied with his performance. Newspoll results in early August recorded 59 per cent dissatisfied and only 37 per cent satisfied, for a net approval of –22. Earlier surveys, including YouGov, Essential, Resolve and DemosAU, have similarly placed his net rating in the –13 to –26 range for months, with more than half of respondents consistently rating his job performance as poor or very poor. Commentators and pollsters describe him as an increasingly polarising “love-or-hate” figure, with limited undecided voters and a solid bloc of strong disapproval.

Specific incidents have intensified this sentiment. In mid-2026, Albanese’s appearance on a podcast drew widespread backlash after crude remarks that included sexual innuendo about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (the so-called “melons” comment) and comments about singer Kylie Minogue. Polls conducted afterward ranked him among Australia’s least-liked serving politicians, with net favourability as low as –22. Critics across media outlets labelled the episode demeaning to the office, arrogant, or sexist, and the lack of a personal apology from the Prime Minister further fuelled public irritation.

Broader grievances underpin much of the visceral dislike. Voters have repeatedly marked the government down on cost-of-living pressures, inflation management, housing, and immigration, with one Resolve poll finding 54 per cent viewed migration policy as “unplanned and unmanaged.” Perceptions of broken election promises—particularly around tax changes—have contributed to a reported “trust deficit.” Analysts note that these issues, combined with gaffes, have left many Australians feeling let down by a leader who once campaigned on competence and stability.