You're in for the shock of your life. They said. And those dreary, repetitive, damaging voices, malicious, malignant, malign, full of hope, traversing all boundaries, voices of hope and bewilderment, of comfort and determination. Governments lie, and this government lied absolutely. We were caught in the flesh and blood of our ancestors; and occasionally, very occasionally, wisps from the future. The documentation shows... Archaeologists from the future. But mostly it was just clear thinking. We were being lied to. Time and time and time again.

A curse on both their houses was the common response; for they had been lied to throughout the Covid era, and were now being lied to constantly about the so-called climate emergency, a politically manufactured "emergency" from which billionaires would benefit to the tune of even more billions, raked off the back of a toiling proletariat, of rich and middle class.

A middle class that was being progressively destroyed by strangling bureaucracies, a labyrinth of rules and regulations, an opportunity lost, there were always opportunities lost as these greedy, corrupt and utterly dishonest people trawled nets across all their consciousnesses, and they were nothing but the base from which new lifeforms evolved, not of flesh, not of blood, able to survive a nuclear winter, able to survive well into the future.

He didn't know where to begin. The world was so beautiful, a cold snap across the country as the freezing waves fell against the shore, as beauty, there was so much beauty, ravished within them all, the world is so beautiful, as Buddha is reported to have said on his deathbed and which he had written before. The world is so beautiful. And so terribly, terribly cruel.

MAINSTREAM

Kiama Bugle

Cold and wet conditions greeted the Minister for Climate Change Chris Bowen, as he announced the new offshore wind farm zone off the Illawarra coast at the BlueScope steel works at Port Kembla.

Mr Bowen was with Stephen Jones, the Labor Member for the Whitlam and Alison Byrnes, the Labor Member for Cunningham.

The ocean wind farm issue has divided South Coast communities, with the potential placement of wind farms in the path of the Humpback whale migration.

A group calling itself ‘Good for the Gong’, issued a press release titled, “Illawarra welcomes community wind power”, a claim thousands of people on the South Coast may dispute.

Speaking to the media, a group spokesman said Australia would become a renewable energy ‘super power’.

The only dissenting voices at yesterday’s event were members of National Rational Energy Network. “I believe that the Illawarra community is overwhelmingly opposed to the wind farms,” said

spokesman Bruce Murray.

“Destroying our oceans will not save the planet. The only thing renewable about the wind farms is that they will need to be replaced in 20 years’ time,” he said.

“Chris Bowen is putting our energy security at risk and driving up the cost of living,” Mr Murray said. Bowen’s announcement was roundly condemned by local conservative politicians including Kiama

MP Gareth Ward.