We are honour bound to tell him.

There they had been, so dishonest. There was a muffled story at the end of every alley. His dreams were strange, very strange. A moment in time. It was a terrible dilemma. They moved upon the water and were gone. Anchored in place, the pale fronds. Dream high, dream hard.

Petrol was over two dollars a litre. Electricity prices had run out of control. Everybody had lost faith in the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. Well, maybe not everybody, but he was behind in the polls for the first time, after an extended honeymoon. He was only there because he wasn't Scott Morrison, whose stinking corpse still cluttered up the Australian political benches.

Nasty.

The world moved in a sawed fashion, a creeping irrigation, a rippled hard surface; there was movement across the neutral zone; the voices were deception, the news media was deception, everything they touched turned to thieved gold or corrupt dust, blowing in the wind now, their integrity so insubstantial nobody could believe.

He was aware, all too aware, of the passing of time.

The Voice to Parliament debate had turned rancid; descending into a race baiting shemozzle from which there was now no chance of escape; black against black, white against white, black against white, white against black. Putrid, the whole damn thing. Blind Freddy could have told you it would descend to this, or would be very likely to descend to this. A nation divided cannot reign.

There was nothing to conquer because it would all collapse.

A rising level of disgust.

"When did we last have a good Prime Minister?" someone asked, a question he had repeated as a way of illustrating the malaise into which Australian governance had sunk.

It didn't matter anymore. They would all be washed away. Rise Up. Rise Up. The future.

AUSTRALIAN MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS SITES

THE NEW DAILY

https://thenewdaily.com.au/news/2023/09/17/watch-thousands-march-yes-campaign-indigenous-voice/

Thousands of people have attended marches across the country today in support of the Indigenous Voice to Parliament. This weekend marks the start of the yes side significantly ramping up its campaign as it struggles in the polls four weeks out from the referendum

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

ens of thousands of people have marched in cities across Australia in support of a yes vote in next month’s referendum on an Indigenous voice, with an emotional Linda Burney declaring that “history is truly calling”.

The minister for Indigenous Australians said she was “almost crying” at the turnout.

In Melbourne, people were still searching for a free space at Federation Square when Burney began reading a section of the Uluru statement from the heart.

Organisers estimated the turnout in Melbourne at 60,000, but police said it was closer to 30,000. Photograph: William West/AFP/Getty Images

“It is truly overwhelming to look out over this crowd and see you. To know where your hearts are, to know where your spirit lives. And that you, like us, want to embrace this opportunity to move this country forward together.”

“Each and every one of you can help answer the call from generations of Indigenous people, seeking to be recognised and seeking to be heard.

ABC

To understand what a “No” vote would mean for next month’s referendum on the proposed Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Voice to Parliament, we need to get to the heart of what is at stake in the referendum itself.

Since 1788, successive governments in Australia have claimed to have the right to exercise political power and authority over Indigenous Australians. Some doubt, given the history of Australia, that these governments have ever, in fact, had such a right. But even if you do not think that the history of settlement calls the legitimacy of these governments into question, it would not be unreasonable to think that the situation of Indigenous Australians today calls the right of the federal government to exercise its power and authority over Indigenous Australians into question.

Whenever some claim to have the right to exercise power and authority over others, a question arises as to the justification of the exercise of that power and authority. Which is to say, a demand for legitimation arises.

SKY NEWS

Footage of Russell Brand trying to remove Liz Hayes’ bra after forcefully planting a kiss on her lips has resurfaced amid damning allegations of rape and sexual assault against the British comedian.

The 60 Minutes journalist interviewed the actor for a segment on Nine’s flagship program in 2012, when Brand was at the height of his fame.

The Australian journalist travelled to Los Angeles to interview Brand for the segment, and conducted a light hearted chat with the comedian which ended bizarrely.

The comedian attempted to land a kiss on Australian journalist Liz Hayes. Picture: Nine

The British actor grabbed Hayes by the face and kissed her, before squeezing her closely to him and joking about trying to unhook her bra in an encounter which was caught on camera.

His entourage looked on and laughed while the exchange took place, despite Hayes being visibly shocked by Brand’s actions.

He then walked away from the veteran reporter, before turning around and yelling out: “Liz, I love you!”

***

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese still sees the Voice to Parliament referendum succeeding with 30 per cent of undecided voters still in play.

Sky News Political Editor Andrew Clennell says despite Anthony Albanese’s confidence, polls are predicting the Voice referendum has little chance of being successful.

“From Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's point of view, he still sees the referendum as up for grabs with an undecided vote of around 30 per cent in play,” Mr Clennell said.

“Polls indicate very little chance of the Yes campaign being successful.

"The government will make sure to not just talk about the Voice for the next four weeks; it’s very conscious of the need to show Australians it is not solely concentrating on this referendum.