FROM GROK:

The 2026 Federal Budget, handed down by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on May 12, continues to dominate Australian politics with intense and sustained backlash two weeks later.The centrepiece reforms — restricting negative gearing for new investors and slashing the capital gains tax discount — have sparked fury for breaking explicit Labor election promises not to touch these investor perks. Critics, including the Coalition, business groups, mum-and-dad investors, and commentators like Peta Credlin, describe it as a "war on aspiration," a betrayal that punishes those trying to get ahead and risks reducing housing supply and investment.Polls reflect the damage: a Newspoll showed 60% of voters viewing the changes as the "wrong direction" or ineffective, with Labor defending the measures as essential for intergenerational equity and first-home buyers while accusing opponents of protecting vested interests.In the last 24 hours, the controversy has simmered with ongoing parliamentary scrutiny, media commentary, and social media heat as the government tables related tax legislation. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and figures like Pauline Hanson have kept up attacks, framing the budget as anti-aspiration and even "communism," while the government insists it occupies the "sensible centre" and points to worker tax relief measures like a new Working Australians Tax Offset.Broader political chatter includes minor Coalition leadership speculation and crossbench reactions, but the budget fallout remains the clear focal point, testing Albanese's post-election honeymoon and shaping the path to the next contest. The government shows no sign of backing down, doubling down on the need for reform amid a projected deficit.

ON IRAN



The 2026 Iran War erupted on February 28 when the United States and Israel launched massive joint airstrikes—Operation Epic Fury—targeting Iranian military infrastructure, nuclear sites, air defenses, and leadership. In the opening salvo, nearly 900 strikes in the first 12 hours killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior IRGC commanders, and other officials. Iran retaliated with hundreds of missiles and thousands of drones across the region, hitting Israel, U.S. bases, and Gulf Arab states, while closing the Strait of Hormuz and disrupting global oil flows.The intense air campaign saw U.S. and Israeli forces achieve air superiority, destroy much of Iran's missile arsenal and navy, and inflict thousands of casualties—estimates range from 3,500 to over 6,000 Iranian deaths, including civilians. Fighting spilled into Lebanon with renewed Israel-Hezbollah clashes, displacing millions and causing broader regional damage. After more than five weeks of combat, a conditional ceasefire took hold around April 7-8, mediated in part through backchannels, though Iran retained some reconstitution capacity during the lull.Since the ceasefire, the conflict has shifted to tense brinkmanship centered on the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has periodically threatened or attempted to restrict shipping and mine waters, prompting U.S. "self-defense" strikes on missile sites, boats, and launchers near Bandar Abbas in late May. Iran has responded with drone attacks, a missile strike on a U.S. base in Kuwait, and vows of retaliation, while both sides accuse each other of violations.Diplomatic efforts continue amid the fragility, with U.S.-Iran talks in Qatar and elsewhere focusing on a longer ceasefire extension, nuclear curbs, sanctions relief, and guaranteed reopening of the Strait. President Trump has signaled optimism for a deal but maintained pressure through sanctions and strikes; as of late May 2026, negotiations remain fluid with no final agreement, while oil prices fluctuate and regional actors like Israel express concerns over any perceived concessions. The war has reshaped the Middle East, weakened Iran's conventional capabilities, and left a volatile post-ceasefire environment.