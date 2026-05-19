The response to the Federal Budget, normally little more than the subject of a bit of to and fro from the various pundits in legacy media, has been vitriolic across the board, from the streets and cafes to the higher echelons.

In turning everyone into slaves with their excessive taxation and excessive regulation, all to support corrupt and dysfunctional bureaucracies, many of them based on social justice lies and doing more harm than good, witness the climate change boondoggle, everyone has now had enough.

It is impossible for anyone to get ahead, to build wealth, to establish themselves independent from government. A primary precursor to a totalitarian state; which Australia is rapidly becoming.

Everything is controlled. No one can breathe free. The government is in everybody's pockets and everybody's lives. And almost universally hated as a result.

The social contract is broken. There is no reward for effort. There is no reward for independence of thought. There is no freedom of speech; and certainly no freedom of expression.

Sold out. We've been totally sold out.

SOME BUDGET COVERAGE

https://asenseofplacemagazine.com/scathing-backlash-australian-labor-partys-disaster-budget/

While you might expect criticism from from their traditional opponents, the Australian Federal Government’s March budget has been met with almost universal condemnation.

A country already reeling from the impacts of mass migration and a cost of living crisis is now even more deeply divided.

Here are links to some of the best coverage from some of Australia’s leading analysts.