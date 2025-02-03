A naval officer stood on a storm tossed deck, struggling to keep his balance. We were drowning in intelligence, different types of intelligence. We came here and we welcomed you. Outside, the difference. Nobody could keep up, no mere mortal.

The economy sucked. Australia was in an election year. The populace was fed up, but silent. Ah, the blessings of youth. The giants walked in a slow cohesion, a churning walk. On the precipice of what. We were all being crushed by something far larger than ourselves.

As for the daily grind, or hope, or optimism, or strange ways of seeing things, of fear, of dread, of hope, yes, hope, and we cast off the shackles and were free.

And that storm tossed ship? The waves washing over it, the frightening power of the sea? Of that storm which had possessed them for so many days, which threatened their lives?

And so it was. And so it will be. And the storms, too, will wash through these silent suburbs, and the clubs spilling out into the streets and the life that he had left, and the silence, that was it, after he had been abandoned.

They stepped back. And that creeping silence, or was it peace, enveloped him, and we moved on, and were granted an injunction, an audience, a place at the table, a small figure at the gate of the temple. With those looming walls. That frightening place.

Hold fast to that which is good; as history sweeps us all aside, the entire race, the primitives. We move forward and we move back, we cover everything.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA

ABC

Plans to toughen online safety requirements for big tech platforms are on ice after the federal government's hand-picked expert recommended threatening Meta, Apple and Google with billions of dollars in fines.

Communications Minister Michelle Rowland has been sitting on the recommendation from top public servant Delia Rickard since November and will publish it on Tuesday without stating the government's position.

The proposed fine would apply to tech platforms that breach a new "duty of care" enforced by the eSafety commissioner that would require them to be proactive about preventing child exploitation, online hate and content promoting substance abuse or eating disorders.

SBS

Tens of millions of dollars of "dark" donations to political parties with no donor information because of weak disclosure laws, have sparked calls for electoral reform.





Labor and its state branches raked in $67.5 million in 2023/24, the Coalition banked more than $73 million and the Greens $17 million, according to Australian Electoral Commission data released on Monday.





The source of "hidden money" that's not required to be disclosed was almost $75 million, or 45 per cent, according to analysis by the Centre for Public Integrity. The sources of donations under $16,300 for 2023-24 don't need to be disclosed.





One of the largest donations was $1 million to federal Labor by Pratt Holdings, the company of billionaire Anthony Pratt.

SMH

SEN Radio has parted ways with prominent cricket journalist Peter Lalor halfway through Australia’s tour of Sri Lanka over his social media activity relating to Palestine.

Lalor was told on the final morning of the first Test by SEN’s chief executive Craig Hutchison that his services were no longer required.

Lalor, formerly the chief cricket writer at The Australian, was used by SEN as a commentator in Galle.

THE AUSTRALIAN

Tough business on reality road: Inflation has cafes running on empty

Rising interest rates, hefty hikes in power bills, a heavy tax burden and a lack of spending among consumers weathering a cost of living crisis has driven an alarming spike in the number of businesses going bust in one of the nation’s most marginal seats in Victoria.

SKY NEWS

Former home affairs secretary Mike Pezzullo has suggested visa approvals for Palestinians fleeing Gaza should have been "paused" in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks.

The Albanese government has offered nearly 3,000 Gazans refuge in Australia following Hamas' horrific raids on Israel in 2023, despite concerns raised by some over the potential risk of importing elements of the conflict.

A dramatic increase in antisemitism, resulting in a number of shocking attacks on the Jewish community, has fueled further scrutiny of the decision, with critics accusing the government of having failed to keep Australia safe.

MACROBUSINESS

Bottomless NDIS ‘sinkhole’ disables economy

Australian cafes face an existential crisis

Australians are experiencing a cost-of-living crisis encapsulated by households experiencing their sharpest-ever decline in real disposable incomes.

Australian real wages have also collapsed and are not forecast to recover to their former peak for at least a decade.

As a result, Australians are cutting back on discretionary spending and cafes are in the firing line.

Insolvencies in the hospitality industry are approaching double pre-pandemic levels, indicating the implosion of Australia’s cafe bubble.

DAILY SCEPTIC

No Laughing Matter as Net Zero Nutters Target Your Anaesthetics and Painkillers

THE NEW DAILY

Radio host Kyle Sandilands has revealed he needs urgent surgery after being diagnosed with a brain aneurysm.

Sandilands, 53, revealed the alarming diagnosis live on his Kyle and Jackie O Show on Kiis FM on Monday morning, after being absent from the radio last Tuesday and Friday.

“The facts are a life of cocaine abuse and partying is not the way to go. But what a ride it’s been. Don’t make me laugh. I’m not allowed to get angry.”