The spirit flew up through that lush valley. We can't afford a regicide. Australia Undone. The mark of the beast. The shadows that marked this time. I cried last night. He undermines himself. The awe of it. There was no way down through those spiralling updrafts. Good luck to him, the intelligence officer said dismissively, and they all moved on.

The conniptions. The last several times. It was cold here, as always. He had picked up Ross from the mountainside and they had gone down to Belle's Valentine's Day event. A natural born entertainer. It was so quiet up on that hill, adjacent to the remnants of that ancient forest.

Australia was the same all over, quiet next to some adjacent, ancient thing, landscapes and crystal skies and the scrabbling of this period of history.

You get a bit tired of it all, the nonsensical phrasing, the lurching from one growth spurt to another, the frenemies, the symbiotic relationship which was never discussed with the host, the experimental relations, the evolution, transformation of humans, the sad state of the population, the effortless effort to fly, the hungover mornings, the ancients moving through the trees, the staggering beauty of the area, everyone commented on it, and the demise of any political coherence.

Albanese was playing his same old games, tediously taunting the conservatives, the Tories he called them, while all around the succubus, the taxpayer funded heads of public service departments, the fat cats, the privileged elites, the lazy and the destined, they were all so tediously predictable.

That day, like any other day, unfolded slowly.

The spirit, or spirits, that ancient almost glacial flow, flowed over them, through the valley, through the trees, picked out every fine detail in the landscape, worshiped at them and to them and for them, and he found himself repeatedly saying: these are not normal times.

These are not normal times.

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SKY NEWS

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Turn it up Sarah: ABC host scrutinises Angus Taylor's private school education, conveniently glosses over her own affluent background

Liberal Senator Alex Antic wasn't having a bar of Sarah Ferguson's attempt to sully new Liberal leader Angus Taylor credentials as a "real Australian" by bringing up his private education, writes Gerard Henderson.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Angus Taylor faces leadership test in Farrer byelection as independent vows to ‘finish what we started’ and oust Liberals

With backers including Climate 200, Michelle Milthorpe is confident she can win Sussan Ley’s south-western NSW seat

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Ley didn't define herself by her gender but women might relate to her workplace woes

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Sussan Ley's tenure as the Liberal Party's first woman leader lasted just nine months before she was replaced by Angus Taylor. (ABC News: Matt Roberts)

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And they say the Liberal Party doesn't get women.

They got this one pretty quickly — after just nine months. One human gestational period elapsed before Sussan Ley — the first woman to lead the Liberal Party in its 82-year history — was crisply sent on eternity leave by an emphatic vote of her colleagues.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

'Can a souffle rise once?': PM fires shots at Taylor, Hume

The new Liberal leaders have alienated the party from Australian voters over key challenges such as the cost of living, tax and energy, the Prime Minister says.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese fires shots at Liberal leaders Angus Taylor and Jane Hume

The new Liberal leaders have alienated the party from Australian voters over key challenges such as the cost of living, tax and energy, the Prime Minister says.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

Sussan Ley leaves Angus Taylor his first hurdle, and it’s a high one

After she was trounced in Friday’s Liberal ballot, Sussan Ley addressed the media with a speech that was gracious in defeat, but came with an announcement new Liberal leader Angus Taylor would not have wanted.

Ley’s decision to quit parliament means a byelection in her NSW regional seat of Farrer, which is likely to bring a contest between Liberals, Nationals, One Nation and at least one high-profile community independent.

MACRO BUSINESS

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SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

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CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese maintained this week that the government formally invited Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Australia to help foster “a greater sense of unity” and as a comfort to the Jewish community still reeling from the Bondi Beach terrorist attack.

But it was clear from the outset that there was also real anger from some people — including Jewish people — over the government hosting an individual cited by the UN Commission as one who “directly and publicly incited the commission of genocide in contravention of Article III(c) of the Genocide Convention”. Nationwide protests against Herzog’s presence kicked off in Sydney, with violent clashes between police and protesters making global headlines.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

A big question now hangs over Australia: will this division actually get worse?

Isaac Herzog’s visit raises profound doubts about the nation’s ability to recover from the Bondi crisis and whether our shared values are eroding. SUBSCRIBE to read more.