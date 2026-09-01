Those whom the Gods destroy they first drive crazy, as the old saying goes. Or, defy the Gods and we will see what happens.

The West, their role model, the United States; mad Trump, a tireless Iran War, a weary population, here in the Great Southern Land, where the usual suspects declared the winter just gone as the hottest on record, yeah, right, as if anyone believed the climate hysterics anymore.

"We're between two ice ages," he would shrug. "It's all going to look bloody silly under 60 feet of ice."

Survival. It came down to survival. The ancients stirred and had seen so many things. We come. We stay for a while. We move on. The emissaries of the Time Lords continued to prepare the ground.

Everywhere he went, the local cafes, a government funded restaurant employing the disabled, at vast expense and with a welter of paperwork, the same words, or similar, came out: "The country's fucked."

It was true. The traditional cheerful optimism of Australians had gone. And Labor, the Australian version of the Democrats, had just had their "deplorable moment", labelling One Nation voters, currently the most popular political party in the country, extremists.

Albanese said hard-right populists were “on the march” and that Labor must defeat them:“This is a crucial time for our movement because across the world, hard-right populists are on the march, peddling politics that is dangerous, divisive and downright dishonest.”

brisbanetimes.com.au

“We simply must defeat them. We owe it to history. We owe it to the nation, and we will defeat them.”

brisbanetimes.com.au

“They’ll say anything and do anything to win votes, bend any facts, peddle misinformation and disinformation, turn Australian against Australian.”

brisbanetimes.com.au

On One Nation specifically:“Parties like One Nation have no serious answers to our problems.”

smh.com.au

“Their own divisions and disagreements are now showing through. They think Australians are lazy and overpaid. That people working from home are bludging. That domestic violence is sometimes a woman’s fault. That we should – somehow – become a monoculture.”

news.com.au

“It’s obvious, One Nation are not on the side of working people … Every time they achieve any success, it leads to chaos and division.”

news.com.au

He also said Hanson “sought to divide Australians” and “talks Australia down both here and overseas.”

The punters and the pundits laughed him off.

As Australian society collapsed under the weight of government and bureaucratic inertia, their ignorance, malfeasance and mismanagement.

NEWS

Here’s a snapshot of major Australian news as of 1 September 2026, followed by the construction insolvency figures you asked about.

International and humanitarian

Catastrophic flash floods on the Nepal-Tibet border have killed more than 1,000 people, with thousands still missing. About 43 Australians were unaccounted for at one point; a small number have been found alive and at least one (NSW hiker Michael Keats) has been confirmed dead. Families continue to wait for news and Australia has sent humanitarian aid.

abc.net.au

Politics and government

One Nation has gained ground in recent by-elections and polling, prompting sharper rhetoric from Labor (including comments linking the party to extremists) and pushback from Pauline Hanson. ICAC hearings in NSW have focused on fugitive developer Jean Nassif and family members of former premier Dominic Perrottet. Other stories include debates over data centres, migration, tobacco tax, and a Labor MP recovering from a serious car crash.

news.com.au

Domestic incidents and weather

Sydney recorded its warmest winter on record. Other items include leaked police bodycam footage of an officer discussing an incident with a protester, a newborn found dead in a Sydney rubbish bin, and various court cases.

theguardian.com

Economy and housing

Business insolvencies remain well above pre-pandemic levels. The construction sector continues to dominate the figures, which has implications for housing supply targets. A high-profile recent event was the collapse of western Sydney builder Bathla Group into administration with reported debts of around $3.2–3.6 billion and tens of thousands of homes/apartments in its pipeline. Industry voices have described it as potentially one of the largest housing-related collapses on record and warned of possible flow-on effects for subcontractors and other firms.

news.com.au

Construction company collapses

ASIC insolvency statistics released in mid-July 2026 (covering the 2025-26 financial year to late June) show 3,435 construction companies entered external administration for the first time. That was a 4.5% drop from 3,596 the previous year — the first annual decline in five years after a sharp post-COVID rise. Construction still accounted for roughly a quarter of all company insolvencies. Slightly different tallies (around 3,472–3,475) appear in some later commentary. The sector remains the hardest-hit industry by a wide margin; numbers are still far higher than pre-pandemic levels (e.g., around 1,515 in 2018-19). Court liquidations and receiverships rose even as some other forms of administration fell.

thegoodbuilder.com.au

These figures come from official ASIC data analysed by industry sources. Individual large failures such as Bathla sit on top of that broader trend and have heightened concerns about unfinished homes, unpaid subcontractors, and housing delivery.

Summary by Grok xAI.