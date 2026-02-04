Water flowed over rocks. It was quiet there. Cold by human standards.

The population was being poisoned, systematically, not even slowly anymore. Garbage food, supermarkets lined with non-foods.

He watched a woman making the difficult choice between two different sorts of soft drink in the supermarket aisle, clearly a difficult choice, it must have taken her a good five minutes.

He encountered her again at the counter, clutching the soft drinks as if they were important, somehow. Perhaps they were for her grandchildren. Perhaps, more likely, she had nothing better to do than shop, life empty, the suburbs dry; everything drained of meaning, any sense of purpose or community.

The nation itself was cold and disordered. They babbled about climate change through another cold summer; the odd hot day barely alleviating the farce for a second.

It was all BS, everything they were fed; the propaganda, the food, the meaningless aisles of chips and crackers, an entire aisle dedicated to Coca Cola.

Blackrock and Vanguard, they controlled these people. Had no interest in them. Would be happy to see them eliminated. For they were taking up space from the Super Humans to come. Designer DNA.

And the wars hadn't even started yet.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

A man has been arrested after allegedly declaring “f*** the Jews”, pretending to shoot guns in an effort to re-enact the Bondi Beach massacre on the very bridge 15 people were killed from.

As the rest of the developed world recovers, the Australian economy is somehow still going backwards thanks to a perfect storm of high government spending and high immigration, writes Caroline Di Russo.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Not delivering any Aukus nuclear submarines to Australia explored as option in US congressional report

Report offers alternative of the US navy retaining boats and operating them out of Australian bases

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Living costs rise for all but some hit harder, new ABS data finds

New Australian Bureau of Statistics data has found annual living costs increased for all household types by between 2.3 and 4.2 per cent last year.

People on government payments saw the sharpest rise, with at least a 4 per cent increase.

Employee households experienced the smallest increase as their costs rose by about 2.3 per cent.

The households that saw the largest increase in costs over the past year were those on government payments, with increases of at least 4 per cent largely driven by rising energy costs.

Employee households saw the smallest increase of 2.3 per cent because they "benefited the most from falling mortgage interest charges", the bureau said.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

RBA interest rates: Borrowers warned another Reserve Bank hike could be just three months away

Aussie borrowers have been told to brace for another interest rate hike as soon as May with a flurry of experts warning the Reserve Bank will take an aggressive approach to stopping inflation.

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

Woman dies after eating Hungry Jack’s Yumbo burger

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed and hit by a car during an attack that began in an inner-city McDonald’s car park.

Police believe a grey Kia had pulled into the fast-food car park on the Esplanade at St Kilda in Melbourne about 10pm on Tuesday, after being followed a stolen white Mazda.



The vehicle was found nearby and officers have been told two male occupants of African appearance fled from the vehicle towards Beaconsfield Parade.

Detective Inspector Mark Patrick said at the scene the crimes were very serious.

“The offenders have no humanity,” he said. “These offenders – behaviour like dogs, rabid dogs is what I’d call these behaviours.”

No arrests have been made, and large-scale search continues.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

How Albo turned immigration into an inflation bomb

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

Who do you trust with Energy, Chris Bowen or Malcolm Roberts?

With One Nation in ascendance, comparisons have been inevitable between Anthony Albanese, Sussan Ley, and Pauline Hanson in a way they never were with Labor’s sidekick in Parliament, the Greens.

Redbridge polling has become a waking nightmare for the fractured Coalition, which cannot topple One Nation’s opinion growth either separately or together.

It’s a tricky come-down for an aging political force that, even today, looks over its spectacles at One Nation and mutters something about them being a ‘protest party’ and ‘not a serious party of government’.

We may warn the inheritors of the Blue Ribbon about enjoying the false security of generational consensus. Their survival is not etched in stone.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Jim Chalmers says his hands are clean when it comes to interest rate rises. But Labor's election spending recklessly inflated the economy at a time when it was gathering strength.

Antony Green: Which seats could One Nation actually win?

If, come the next federal election, One Nation is polling at 25%, it will be sweeping up seats all across rural and regional Australia.

Trump, ICE set to be handed access to Australians’ biometric data, ID documents

The Albanese government is giving the Trump administration and agencies like ICE access to Australians’ biometric data — and we’re not being told anything about it.