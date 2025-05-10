"They'll all be dead within a year." That phrase kept repeating in his head. He didn't know why.

He was under attack from some of the vilest, most dishonest and most corrupt elements of Australia's "intelligence" community.

That was it. He needed to calm down. He needed to keep body and soul together.

He could not be destroyed, too much lay at stake, the fate of nations, the fate of narratives, the fate of stories, the fate of microcosms, a garden, a calm, a place.

And so they ratcheted up their hostility, and ran the voltage back up the same wires, and destroyed every attacker as they blew themselves up, exposed as they were for what they really were.

This was an anonymous blog. But they knew who they were. Wretched, evil, dishonesty. The dark quad they took for granted as virtues: Machiavellian, narcissistic, psychopathic and sadistic. They weren't virtues, they were their own death cult, the very traits which would destroy them.

Goodbye you bastards, trying to cover your crimes, trying to rewrite history. There is always a greater power.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

The Duke of Sussex has been captured wandering a London street and knocking at doors “looking for a friend” while in the city to appeal a court’s ruling to strip him of his security when he is in the UK.

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ABC

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SBS

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Almost every marginal Coalition seat in outer metropolitan areas flipped to Labor in a stunning reversal of fortune.





The government picked up eight seats from the Coalition, including in Victoria, where the unpopularity of the state Labor government had been expected to be a drag on its vote.

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Australia’s top adult film star has revealed the detail about herself that always stuns fans when they finally get the chance to meet her.

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