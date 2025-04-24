





There was no evidence of malpractice. Oh really? Nobody believed the government anymore, not for a second. There was talk of suicide on the outer rim. There were images of torn battlefields, of unfathomable suffering. Of the death of almost all humanity in a coming Ice Age.

And relentless propaganda in a sea of gaslighting, rampant dishonesty, outright lies.

We cautioned silence in the face of overwhelming evil. We marked our progress with an eagle eye, as the eagle in its high nest continued to consume his enemies, and stared at him with ever greater intensity, and a kind of curiosity.

Is it real this time? Are you real this time? Will you dive down another rabbit hole of self immolation?

The Australian election ground on in a kind of terrible grind, as if, in following separate paths both conjoined at a T-intersection, and both went the wrong way, consumed with cowardice.

pusillanimous adjective lacking courage or resolution; cowardly; faint-hearted; timid. Synonyms: frightened, fearful, timorous proceeding from or indicating a cowardly spirit.

We are humbled to be here. We have always shown you respect.

And another: They claimed they were protecting him. It was a lie, an outright, blatant lie.

But none of it, in the end, mattered.

They spoke to him in the imagery of animal spirits, as they had spoken to humans for millenia.

And at this juncture, for it was a juncture, wished to speak. And to issue a sorrowful warning: Beware the evil that lives within your species, that lurks within your kind. And to a certain degree, in you all.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

‘Rat cunning’ of the PM to schedule election date around public holidays

Sky News host Peta Credlin claims Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is “rat cunning” for his choice of election date.

“I'm sure the election date was deliberately chosen, with Easter, the school holidays, and Anzac Day, smack bang in the middle of the campaign, so people would not have politics on their mind,” Ms Credlin said.

“Because if they’re not focused, usually it’s the incumbent that’s favoured.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Anatomy of a PM’s fall: did Albanese stumble off a stage - and why are we still talking about it?

ABC

Peter Dutton is done with U-turns, Anthony Albanese is over questions about the fall

SBS

'They're all useless': The battle to make alienated voters care about this election

NEWS

Asked if independent candidates have any more appeal than the major parties, a third woman told SBS News: "They're all just as bad as each other. People can't afford to eat, so what's the point?"





THE NEW DAILY



President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky have clashed again on efforts to end the three-year-old war in Ukraine.



Trump chided Zelensky for “boasting” that he would not recognise Russia’s occupation of Crimea.

Trump said the statement was “very harmful” to the peace negotiations with Russia.

“It’s inflammatory statements like Zelensky’s that makes it so difficult to settle this war. He has nothing to boast about!” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

“The situation for Ukraine is dire — he can have peace or he can fight for another three years before losing the whole country.”

MACRO BUSINESS

$7 coffees will burst the cafe bubble



The reality is that Australia’s cafes are facing a perfect storm of excess supply, rising costs, and falling consumer demand amid cost-of-living pressures.

Global coffee bean prices have more than doubled over the past year in Australian dollar terms. The costs of rent, food ingredients, energy, labour, insurance, and other items have also risen strongly, pressuring cafe margins.

Recent data from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) showed that hospitality insolvencies increased by over 70% annually, with 1,312 hospitality businesses going under compared to 771 in the previous year.

CreditorWatch warned that around one out of every six (16.2%) hospitality businesses were at high risk of failing because of high interest rates, rising rents, increased living costs, and the long-term effects of the pandemic.

CreditorWatch forecast that one in 11 (9%) of food and beverage businesses would likely close in 2025.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Another dud debate

The third debate between Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the man who doesn’t appear terribly hungry to take his job was another lacklustre affair. Cleary, the Liberal party election team have no appetite for a fight, yet the reality is that unless you tear down your opponent with ruthless determination, it is unlikely the Australian public will bother to take you seriously. If you want proof of this assertion, compare the incredible disparity between the results (only 18 months apart) of the 2022 federal election and the Voice referendum.

Yes, there were in the Channel Nine debate a few seconds – literally, just a few seconds – where there was a spark of friction between the two candidates for our top job. But like a damp bunger on fireworks night there was a brief fizz and then… nothing.

This campaign could have been won in a landslide. All the Coalition had to do was adopt the same ferocity and determination that they displayed during the Voice.

CRIKEY

Albanese and Dutton’s love-fest for the teen social media ban is a craven embarrassment

Both leaders say they want to be tough on big tech and to help kids. From what we know about the teen social media ban, it might accomplish neither aim.

During this week’s federal election leaders debate, there was a truly embarrassing moment.

When Anthony Albanese was asked about his government’s teen social media ban, the prime minister said he “wouldn’t budge” against “major pressure” by some of the social media giants, Reuters reported.

Similarly, Peter Dutton agreed that “we have worked really hard to hold these companies to account.”

Even in a world where we expect politicians to spin and lie, this performative, bipartisan, “tough on big tech” schtick, espoused by the two men vying to be our next prime minister, was comical.

Cam Wilson

8

If anything, the Online Safety Act (Social Media Minimum Age), supported by both major parties, shows exactly how...T

THE NIGHTLY

NEWSWORTHY: Dutton backflips on tax rebates for EVS and Albo backtracks after admitting to falling off stage

DAILY SCEPTIC

Net Zero Plan to Blot Out Sun Using £50 Million of Taxpayer Money Set to Be Approved