They were in attack mode and the warrior spirits, the djinn, were gathering to protect him. Surrounded by palace intrigue, hardly the first time, that's how it felt.

He sent out the emissaries. That didn't work. He sent out the raiding bands, that worked better. Their knives unsheafed, swirling down on the heads of those who dared, who showed the effrontery, to attack. Or even to approach.

There was no such thing as passive watching.

He wanted them dead and gone. He wanted them cursed for the rest of their essentially pedestrian lives. And if they brought in reinforcements, or specialists, or even specialist poseurs, they could go and get effed. For they knew not what they did. They knew not the game at all.

Meanwhile, back in Australia, talking of pedestrian, the leaders lined up for their election debates, the treasurers, the climate change and energy minister and opposition spokesperson, the truly appalling Chris Bowen, scorned by all and sundry. Talk about falling for a lie. Old Alex couldn't bear to watch any of it, he and much of the rest of the country.

We were being gaslit on every corner, lied to, lied about, or just plain deceived, the whole damned electorate.

Come near me, I kill you. That was the message he wanted to convey.

While the pollies battled it out in their meaningless charades, and the country veered ever and ever closer to the abyss, a time of suffering brought on by the sheer staggering incompetence of the governing class. A curse on both their houses.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

Sky News Political Contributor Chris Uhlmann has urged Chris Bowen to stop telling people their power prices will fall after the Energy Minister failed to directly answer questions about rising electricity prices.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

Coalition confirms it is committed to Paris climate agreement, hours after refusing to rule out withdrawing

Shadow climate and energy minister Ted O’Brien releases statement after ambiguous stance at debate with Labor’s Chris Bowen

ABC

Doctors urge travellers to stay vigilant as global outbreak of measles makes its way to Australia

SBS

Australian share market has biggest daily gain in five years after Trump tariff backflip

Global stocks have rallied after US President Donald Trump said he would temporarily lower tariffs on dozens of countries.

NEWS

Dutton target of alleged teen terror plot

The opposition leader was allegedly the target of an elite private school student’s plan to use a drone in an attack on his Queensland property.

THE NEW DAILY

Former paratrooper Ben Britton unleashed on the party on Tuesday after being ditched, purportedly over statements against women serving in combat roles.

Britton is now running as an independent for the seat of Whitlam on the NSW south coast.

He was reportedly tapped on the shoulder over the resurfaced remarks from a podcast last July.

“What’s occurring within the NSW division right now is a systematic plot from the left faction working in tandem with members of the right who are traitors, to stab Peter Dutton in the back, ensure he doesn’t get elected as prime minister so they can roll him as leader,” he said.

MACRO BUSINESS

The one good thing about the Trump trade war is how much harm it will do to the Chinese economy, especially now that it’s being singled out for pain.

Does nobody remember the flotilla that just sailed around Australia practicing nuking our cities?

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The Dullists

Clearly, the efforts made not only by the Labor party hatchet team but also by former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull to label Mr Dutton a ‘thug’ have been successful and have resurfaced in focus groups. In all likelihood, Liberal party spin doctors and advisors have insisted that Mr Dutton behave in a super-polite and anodyne fashion, never appearing too ‘aggressive’ for fear of ‘alienating women’. But in doing so, he plays straight into Labor’s hands.

Unless voters recognise just how radical, dangerous and reckless the Albanese government is, drunk on the liquor of its own poisonous ideologies, the chances are the electorate will grant this mob a second term, albeit with a reduced majority. This is mainly because most Australians are apathetic about elections, and need to be galvanised into action if they are to avoid simply voting how they voted last time.

CRIKEY

Dutton’s faux news training is a key reason why his campaign is struggling

Peter Dutton likes a friendly face, as evidenced by his endless interviews on right-wing radio and TV. Is that why his back-of-an-envelope campaign is struggling so badly?

THE NIGHTLY

Dutton vows to axe clean car tax, save WA buyers thousands

Peter Dutton is promising West Australians would save thousands under a Coalition government, pledging to scrap Labor’s “unfair” tax on family cars and utes in a bid to enhance his appeal out west.