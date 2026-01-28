Then they rose, and were interested, for history was on the turn, not just in this tiny enclave, this corner of the world, where the climbing roses he had planted the year before were reaching the deck and weeding needed to be done.

But everywhere, between nations, as Elon Musk proclaimed an era of universal abundance, a claim so unlikely he was forced to disagree with one of the seminal figures of the age.

Not that any of it mattered. The Indian Inundation, as Fred Pawle called it, was igniting backlash across the country. Australia Day had turned into a turmoil. The white genocide can't come soon enough, or words to that effect, said one young indigenous man on a bike, telling Australian Day picnickers marking what they thought was their national day. Would he get charged with Hate Speech, aka the new laws jammed through parliament.

Of course not. The whole thing was an ill-thought out shemozzle. A dog's breakfast. All the rest of the epithets that now flowed so freely.

And somehow, that step too far had released a tsunami of discontent; and people felt freer than ever to speak their minds, because enough was enough.

The so-called eKaren, Australia's WEF aligned chief censor Julia Inman Grant, appointed by Turnbull and embraced by Albanese, would have her hands full chasing down every last slur, every last piece of so-called racism, the natural tribalism of the species now criminalised.

It was an absurdity. The whole damn thing was an absurdity.

Here in the brooding suburbs, no one cared. There was enough trouble making ends meet. And we saw, each day, just walk down any mall, a defeated population, pale, sick, overweight. And the Australian government mantra: "Keeping Australians safe." They didn't bother to keep them safe from McDonalds, that was for sure. Do you want fries with that?

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

Voters across the political spectrum have expressed a desire for major immigration cuts, with big reductions preferred even among left-wing voters and non-english speaking households.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Sussan Ley says David Littleproud rejected offer of talks this week after Coalition breakup

Nationals leader says meeting will be scheduled once party’s spill motion is determined

ABC

https://www.abc.net.au/news

Authorities investigate bomb allegedly thrown into Perth Invasion Day rally crowd as 'potential terrorist act'

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the alleged throwing of a bomb into an Invasion Day rally crowd in Perth as a "potential terrorist act".

NEWS

https://www.news.com.au/

The alleged throwing of a homemade bomb into an Invasion Day rally crowd in Perth is being treated as a “potential terrorist act”, authorities have confirmed.

A 31-year-old man was charged on Tuesday with intent to harm likely to endanger and making or possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances.

In a joint statement by WA Police, the Australian Federal Police and domestic security agency ASIO, they said investigations were ongoing.

THE NEW DAILY

https://www.thenewdaily.com.au/

‘Bad decisions’: Littleproud faces challenge for Nationals leadership

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Universities kernel of great Australian collapse

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

https://www.spectator.com.au/

When immigration worked for the nation, not the United Nations

They marched in their tens of thousands, a river of discontent flowing through the heart of Australia’s cities on its national day. To the political and media class, they are easily dismissed – a fringe element, a problem to be managed or explained away. But to dismiss them is to ignore a deep and growing vein of anxiety, a palpable sense that the foundational bargain of Australian society has been broken. This is not merely a protest against immigration; it is a lament for a lost Australia, a plea from a generation that feels disinherited in its own land.

CRIKEY

https://www.crikey.com.au/

Starting with Scott Morrison, Australia’s politicians are addicted to big government, and big spending

Has Australia really benefited from turning away from neoliberalism and embracing big government? No-one is asking the question, as we no longer have politicians who are sceptical of government.

New hate speech laws help seed corrosive division and the destruction of human rights

It is simply wrong for a minister to have the power to decide you’ve committed, or will commit, a crime, as the basis for banning and criminalising otherwise lawful activity.

THE AUSTRALIAN

https://www.theaustralian.com.au/

COALITION CRUMBLES

Tony Abbott and Christopher Pyne have stepped in over Sussan Ley’s future as David Littleproud declines to meet the Opposition Leader amid his own leadership challenge.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

EDITORIAL: The honeymoon is over as interest rate rise looms