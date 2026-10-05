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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
5h

Wholesale electricity prices have fallen. This is fact, not opinion.

Consumers should be demanding electricity retailers give them a better deal.

Renewables - solar and wind - are cheaper than coal or nuclear.

Nuclear is by far the most expensive option. Nuclear electricity would have to be subsidised by taxpayers to be affordable.

Hanson's nuclear push would RAISE electricity prices, not lower them.

Wake up people- you're being scammed.

HANSON = TRUMP!

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