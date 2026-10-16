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MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD's avatar
MICHAEL'S CURIOUS WORLD
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You have accurately described the views of some people.

However, I believe those views are wrong.

This reflex relentless negativity is false and dangerous, here and overseas.

Russia has been exposed of the source of much online anti-immigrant hatred, both in America to favour Trump, and in Britain to back Brexit, which has been a disaster.

What about Australia?Immigration is overwhelmingly positive for Australia.

We are all immigrants or the descendants of immigrants.

Immigration is good.

Without Immigration, our economy would be close to recession. Our society would be much poorer and more boring.

Immigrants did not cause the housing shortage.

The housing shortfall results from two decades of financial starvation caused by Howard's CGT/negative gearing scam, which diverted funding from building new homes into snapping up existing houses to turn into expensive rentals.

Albanese has fixed the CGT/Negative gearing scam, but it's going to take a decade to repair the harm done.

Immigrants didn't cause that housing shortage - bad government did.

Immigrants rent when they first arrive. They take years of work to save a deposit to buy. They are not competing with buyers when they arrive.

The Bondi shooters were radicalised IN Australia, not overseas.

The Christchurch shooter came from Grafton and was radicalised in Melbourne, which has Australian-born Nazi gangs.

Attacking Jews is terrible - no excuse.

Also terrible is attacking people who some think look 'different' - dark-skinned, Asian, gay, Muslim etc.

There are far more attacks on Muslims than on Jews.

Crime rates are LOWER among immigrants than among Australians as a whole, according to studies.

All immigrants have to pledge to adopt 'Australian Values' such as 'a fair go for all'.

Unfortunately, people actually born in Australia are never asked to pledge to observe 'a fair go for all'.

They should be.

Truth is, the nasty anti-immigrants are wrong.

Australia is a highly successful multicultural society.

The immigrants are not the threat.

The real threat comes from the haters who are already inside Australia, spreading their poison.

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