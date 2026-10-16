There is no hotter issue in Australia today than mass migration.

The public sentiment has soured dramatically. A once reasonably successful immigrant nation has become hostile to strangers, and the divide between the nation’s political elites and the average citizen has widened to a point beyond repair.

While much of Australian media is under the stranglehold of government, independent outliers are now seething.

Nothing to what they’re saying in the pubs and clubs.

Australia once absorbed successive waves of immigrants with relative ease, forging a cohesive, high-trust society from British foundations and post-war European arrivals. That bargain is fraying almost to breaking point.

Net overseas migration has remained elevated well above pre-COVID averages, hundreds of thousands annually in recent years, while housing construction, infrastructure and wage growth have lagged.

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Polling now consistently shows a majority of Australians, including substantial shares of Labor voters and younger cohorts, believe the intake is too high. Recent surveys find 60 per cent or more calling current levels excessive, with around 70 per cent supporting a temporary pause until schools, hospitals, roads and homes catch up. Roughly two-thirds also agree that mass migration is making the country more divided.

These numbers track lived experience. Rents and house prices have surged in major cities. Per-capita economic growth has been weak. Social cohesion indicators have slipped. When living standards stagnate while the population expands rapidly, resentment focuses on those perceived as benefiting from the status quo, above all the political class that sets the numbers, celebrates the diversity metrics and dismisses objections as bigotry.

Commentators such as Paul Collits and Fred Pawle, writing in outlets including Quadrant, The Spectator Australia and their own platforms, have described the scale and character of recent inflows as corrosive to the cultural substrate that made earlier immigration successful. They are routinely labelled “right-wing” yet articulate concerns that now register in mainstream polling.

Fred Pawle: France is already there, Britain isn’t far behind and Australia is blindly following – while politicians pretend the solution to the Muslim problem is more bollards. If you get all your news from the mainstream media, you will be unaware that both France and Britain are teetering on the edge of civil war. The real power bides its time in ethnic ghettos in the western suburbs of Sydney, far away both geographically and culturally from News Corp’s city headquarters and Parliament House.

Paul Collits: There is plenty of anger right now across the Anglosphere. In Europe, the enemy has come through the front door, aided and abetted by fifth columnists at home. The pushback is visceral. In Australia, unlike Europe, the reverse colonialism has come through a number of side doors. Student visas run amok. Deals with India. Chinese investment in real estate. Like Britain, Australia is two countries.

Particular flashpoints have sharpened the shift from welcoming to wary. The 2021 Census recorded 813,392 Muslims, or 3.2 per cent of the population—the second-largest religious grouping after Christianity, and growing fast from earlier bases under 100,000. Claims that the figure has already reached one million circulate amid government and community emphasis on the milestone as a multicultural success.

At the same time, analyses of multicultural grants under the Albanese government have highlighted large allocations to Muslim-linked organisations for security, community facilities and programs, alongside funding for other faith and ethnic groups. Critics argue this occurs while Christian institutions receive comparatively less targeted support and face their own pressures from secular policy shifts. The perception of preferential treatment has landed with parts of the public.

The Bondi Beach attack of December 2025 was the deadliest such incident in decades and targeted the Jewish community specifically. Parallel to this, successive cohorts of Australian women and children linked to Islamic State in Syrian camps have returned or been facilitated home in 2025–26, with some facing charges. These events have not occurred in isolation; they sit against earlier terror incidents, elevated antisemitism reports and debates over integration in ethnically concentrated communities.

Australia’s postwar record shows that selective, assimilable immigration can expand opportunity without dissolving the host culture. The current combination of high volume, slower integration in some streams, economic strain and elite celebration of demographic change has produced the opposite mood.

Public sentiment has soured not from abstract hostility but from concrete pressures and visible failures of cohesion. Ignoring the data and the commentators who track it does not restore the earlier consensus; it accelerates the division.

The Albanese government is the most leftwing government in the nation’s history. The extreme censorship laws it is now trying to impose is a direct response to its failure to convince the broader public of its many agendas. You rule by love or you rule by fear.

Stifling censorship and expansive hate-speech laws have compounded the sense of alienation. Provisions such as the Racial Discrimination Act, which prohibits public acts reasonably likely to “offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate” on racial grounds, have long been criticised for their subjective thresholds and chilling effect on legitimate debate about immigration, culture and identity.

Post-Bondi expansions of criminal vilification offences, combined with eSafety Commissioner powers and online safety regimes, have reinforced perceptions that dissent is increasingly policed while certain grievances are protected. Critics argue these measures suppress frank discussion of policy failures without addressing root causes of division, further eroding trust in institutions that appear more concerned with controlling language than listening to lived experience.

The result is a pressure cooker.

Just this month, the Australian Federal Police announced that a 54-year-old man from Ravenswood in Tasmania was charged this week under section 474.17 of the Criminal Code for sending an allegedly threatening email to a federal parliamentarian, an offence carrying a maximum of five years’ imprisonment.

Australian Federal Police National Security Investigations teams, established to target harms to social cohesion including threats against elected officials, executed a search warrant and seized devices. Such cases sit against a documented rise in threats to politicians.

While genuine menaces warrant investigation, the broader climate of legal risk around blunt or angry speech has left many ordinary Australians feeling they cannot voice frustration without consequence. The nation’s politicians, increasingly resented by growing numbers, would do better to hear what is said about them in the nation’s pubs than to rely on ever-wider speech restrictions that only deepen the discontent.

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