Every journey begins with a single step.

A group of crows settled in front of him as he walked along the black beach, down near the quarry, the dogs having already run well ahead.

You couldn't make this up.

a murder of crows



What's a murder of crows? A group of crows is called a “murder.” There are several different explanations for the origin of this term, mostly based on old folk tales and superstitions. For instance, there is a folktale that crows will gather and decide the capital fate of another crow.

And so it was, and so it will become.

The wages of sin was death, but what, in the 21st Century, was a sin, where claims that 20 million people had been killed as a result of the Covid vaccines circulated regularly, where the good will of the populace was exploited by nefarious characters armed with advanced AI, where there was no good in any of it, these people, where the country was being destroyed by its elected representatives, where democracy was failing everywhere, those ideas his generation had grown up believing was a higher truth.

And the sin, to be able to see and hear the ancient spirits but to turn a blind eye, the justification, the haunting, that those who wanted to know these ancient secrets, armed with their technologies, their exploitative instincts, their lack of care or respect for their fellow humans, the effort to hide the secret was no longer feasible, in the beginning was the Word and the Word was God, well these things, the swirl, the millions of entities that made up these swirling, circular storms, all of it asunder, all of it a mystery, as humanity reached a turning point, where warnings were everywhere, and lone soldiers long extinct took aim, took up arms, surrendered to what the religious called a higher power, and there, a token, betoken, we will help you, they whispered.

And he sighed, a terrible sadness, as these people destroyed themselves. The time had passed. And yet, there was another time, another river, we engulf multitudes, the headlines a drizzle of despair; and so it was, and so it will be again.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

THE NEW DAILY



200 Gazans die as Israel rescues four hostages

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said it was “one of the most heroic and extraordinary operations I have witnessed over the course of 47 years serving in Israel’s defence establishment”.

Horror photos from newswires show the bodies of Palestinian children and the elderly being extracted from the carnage, and corpses and injured people lining the streets and hospital corridors.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA



Peter Dutton accused of trying to ‘rip up’ Australia’s commitment to Paris climate agreement





Opposition leader reportedly told News Corp he would oppose the legislated 2030 emissions target – a 43% cut compared with 2005 levels – at the next election



SKY NEWS AUSTRALIA



NDIS ‘being rorted’ and sending Australia ‘broke’: Steve Price





SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

The Covid policy wizards are baffled again. In Australia, some 98 per cent of the population have had at least one Covid vaccine and yet, ‘Everyone is getting sick at the moment!’ reports a bemused Daily Mail Australia. They are just one of the establishment media to pick up and run with the story, and it’s true, no ‘expert’ seems to really know why we are getting sick.

Covid, flu, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (come on, now, I’m sure you have been enlightened about the latest addition of RSV to the respiratory virus family) are on the up and up.