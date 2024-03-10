Biblical. Memories from afar. Voices from a locked in future. A babble. Chaos. We entered a different realm. Differentiating out the voices was a difficult task, we come at request, we come at this time, the collapse of the West, the demonic crowd behaviour the technologies of the time allowed them to view, a heart starter, a heart stopper, a country eaten out from within and without, a cruel time, all in one, this gestalt moment, and they cried as they trudged those roads, found friendship in small things, humble moments. And he was shocked, simple as that, shocked at the collapse of old friends and old discourses, and everything aligned in some terrible moment of redress and compensence.

We came for you and you were not here.

We walked with you and you cared not to listen.

We were up against the wall. We were up against vast bureaucratic edifices vastly corrupt. We knew not from where you came. The ancient gods. The enthralling moment. The bridges crossed, the gaps closed.

Joe Biden was in our loungerooms. The evil was extant.

AUSTRALIA'S MAINSTREAM MEDIA

THE SMH

Drivers of oversized SUVs and utes should pay higher parking fees in a bid to get them off Sydney roads, as concern grows about the environmental impact and safety of big cars.

NSW Greens transport spokeswoman Cate Faehrmann said “the size of SUVs is getting ridiculous” and backed measures to discourage large vehicles as long as people who require them for work are not penalised.

ABC

In short: A Victoria Police acting superintendent says officers who fatally shot a young woman to stop her from stabbing her mother acted appropriately.

The incident occurred in Montmorency on Friday evening, when police found a woman in her 20s attacking her mother with a knife. The mother died of her injuries at the scene.

What's next? Homicide Squad detectives are investigating what happened, with the oversight of the Professional Standards Command.

SKY

Sky News Digital Editor Jack Houghton has unveiled emails from the Director of the International Fact-Checking Network which prove the system is “compromised”.

He said it all leads back to Angie Holan, the director of the International Fact-Checking Network, which was tasked by Meta to investigate these fact-checkers as an independent party.

“After months and months of fighting with university lawyers under Freedom of Information laws, we can finally show you the emails that prove the system has been compromised," Mr Houghton said.

“Angie Holan, who was heavily involved in censorship during the COVID-19 pandemic, personally wrote to the now disgraced fact-checkers at RMIT, saying she stood by them.