The ancient spirits slumbered in the ancient forests, and barely noticed the dramatic changes in the humans, and the human genome, with which they were adjacent. They noticed at first, of course, because so many of their kind had been massacred in one of unsung brutalities of the modern world.

But now? They didn't care, much. The mycelium of the modern age, the internet, an interconnectedness unrivalled in style and speed for millennium, indeed passed down to us across thousands, indeed hundreds of millions of years, stirred amongst the ancients. While the Time Lords themselves, usually indifferent to the bickering of sovereigns and sovereign nations, the rise and fall of empires and civilisations, were now active again.

It wasn't all about the Middle East. It wasn't, really, about anything to do with foreign wars and Zionist entities and all the rest of hoo-hah, the infighting and wars of words, those strange, indeed bizarre conflicts which operated only in a digital realm, so easily wiped, so easily disappeared.

It seemed so long ago, the attack on Bondi Beach when 15 Jewish people had been killed in the largest scale terror event in Australian history to actually succeed; and we wept and trembled, well they did, the proponents on either side, the over-excited media, the Jewish lobby making hay on the back of the threat of Islamic terror, false flag event the outsiders reasonably asked, and still, everything was an agenda, everything was for someone else's interests.

It was a disheartening quagmire. The country no longer worked for just about anybody, except the new arrivals with their rolls of cash and enthusiasm for a new life, not even noticing the crushed dreams of those they walked over.

Not even noticing, not even understanding, the history of the place in which they had chosen to prosper.

And so the heart of the country, the old country, died. And a beaten, diminished, broken and sad population, they rumbled through the shopping malls on their sloppy pillars of fat once known as legs, and, their brains fogged with chemicals, didn't even wonder what had gone wrong. For them, this defeat, this abrogation of duty by the overlords, all of this, was just normal.

As they ordered up another hamburger with fries and coke.

MAINSTREAM HEADLINES

JAMES GLISSEN

The First Australian Venue Just Got Raided Under New Hate Laws.

Are Australian hate speech laws destroying free speech in Australia? In this video, I explain why a recent police raid on a Canberra venue proves that the new hate laws are being used to punish satire. You need to understand the Criminal Code Amendment and how Section 80.2H allows police to charge you for recklessness, even if you had no criminal intent. If you are concerned about political expression, censorship, and your rights with the police, this breakdown is essential. I analyse the legal defence of "artistic purpose" versus the reality of a police investigation, showing you exactly how the legislation works and why "I didn't mean to" is no longer a valid defence in court.

MICHAEL WEST MEDIA

https://michaelwest.com.au/

Inpex and Australia’s gas rip-off. Billions in revenue, crumbs in tax

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17-year-old gay teen attacked, yet only an aggravated robbery charge. No hate motive. No outrage. Seems “hate” only gets attention when it fits a certain narrative in Australia. Equal justice should mean equal application of the law. What do you think?

https://x.com/georgieAM/status/2026911243039322367

TOTT NEWS

https://tottnews.com/

Bovaer feed additive controversy rocks Europe, while Australia continues use

The U.K has stopped trials of the controversial ‘net zero’ feed additive Bovaer, after farmers in Denmark and other countries say it was killing, or making their cows sick.

SKY NEWS

https://www.skynews.com.au/

‘Rage’: Blame for Bondi Beach massacre ‘squarely’ falls on Albanese, Wong, and Burke

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

https://www.theguardian.com/au

Yusuf was trafficked into Islamic State territory as a boy – now the Australian faces a ‘vague and chaotic’ situation

While Yusuf is believed to be trapped in Iraq’s opaque prison system, hundreds of kilometres away, his mother remains in a Syrian detention camp with other Australian families

The Greens – as well as human rights groups and charities – have pleaded with the Albanese government to stop treating the children detained in north-east Syria as “disposable political pawns” and assist their return to Australia, after first-hand accounts from inside al-Roj camp laid bare the extent of their plight.

It came after the Guardian reported the stories of several of the 23 Australian children held in the detention camp with their mothers, the wives and widows of suspected Islamic State fighters who travelled to Syria during its so-called caliphate.

THE NIGHTLY

https://thenightly.com.au/

Sneering at average Aussies has a political cost

The message must be getting through. Australians don’t like to be patronised or sneered at for their views.

MACRO BUSINESS

https://www.macrobusiness.com.au/

Population growth hampers Australia’s emissions reductions

X

Victorian Liberal Leader Jess Wilson Faces Backlash Over Hate Speech Law Push

At the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Future Victoria Summit on Wednesday, Liberal leader Jess Wilson said the state needs tougher hate speech laws and better protections for minorities. The 55-second clip spread online, prompting criticism from figures like former MP Craig Kelly, who said 'No wonder the Liberal Party is dying,' and Senator Ralph Babet, who called her a 'petty tyrant.' Wilson, who became Victoria's first female Liberal leader in November 2025, focused mainly on housing and economic pledges, amid ongoing debates over existing laws like the Racial and Religious Tolerance Act 2001.