“You can’t truly call yourself ‘peaceful’ unless you are capable of great violence. If you’re not capable of violence, you’re not peaceful, you’re harmless.”

A harmless man is not a good man.

A good man is a very, very dangerous man who has that under voluntary control.

Jordon Peterson.

A weak man made strong. All his life he had resisted them, afraid, unable to understand. Unable to talk about it. Unable to translate. Burying himself in self abnegation, aka drunkenness. But dissolution paid its own price. And those blocking exercises, in the end they never worked, or destroyed him.

So when, in that particular time, when called to arms, he chose the lower route and cried out: I just want to be an ordinary person. But when he crash landed on the River Avon, and was ordinary, it came with such a bleak thudding horror that he soon realised he had made a terrible mistake. And tried to climb back up again.

Now there was no choice.

In that phony pre-election cycle in March of 2025, with all the power and attention focused elsewhere, Australia was a remote colony on the far edges of the known world. Systematically being destroyed by the same far left lunatics who had so determinedly tried to destroy the United States. Mass migration. Gender Fluidity. To overcome the rigidities of nature. To destroy the bedrock of family formation. Islamification. To destroy the natural faith communities. To put theory into practice. And realise that none of it worked.

And that sooner or later the nation's hapless leaders, those pimples forming the front end face of a vast bureaucracy, had to face the very people they had so profoundly betrayed, the very societies they had, consciously or unconsciously, set out to destroy.

We are here because you are here, they said, and he was terrified when he should have been profoundly moved, with awe, with a deep spiritual uplift, with something that said you are loved, when he knew it wasn't true, something that said you mattered, when he knew it wasn't true.

And everything moved in circles. And the nation wheeled into an election yet to be called.

LEGACY MEDIA

SKY NEWS

Treasurer Jim Chalmers has claimed that power prices have come down by 25 per cent after the Albanese government announced spending of more than $5 billion on energy rebates.

GUARDIAN AUSTRALIA

‘Apoplectic’ environment groups halt Coalition attack ads to take aim at Albanese over species’ ‘death warrant’

Exclusive: Australia’s top green organisations suspend anti-nuclear power ads to fund campaign against Labor’s move to protect salmon industry

ABC

Gaza death toll from Israel's bombardment surpasses 50,000, health ministry says

SBS

Peter Dutton pledges millions for Australia's first Hindu school after Labor commitment

The Coalition says it will provide $8.5 million to help the Hindu community realise a long-held vision for a dedicated Hindu school.

NEWS

Grattan Institute research reveals how much typical Aussie earns ahead of federal budget

New analysis on the eve of the budget reveals one in three Australian adults don’t work and the typical Aussie earns much less than you’d expect.

THE NEW DAILY

A 150-year-old Australian Moreton Bay fig is named among the most beloved trees in Europe

MACRO BUSINESS

Record international students send shockwave through rental market

The Department of Education released data on the number of international students studying in Australia.

A record 1.095 million international students were enrolled in Australia at the end of December 2024. This was up around 150,000 from the pre-COVID peak in 2019 and around 500,000 higher than a decade ago.

SPECTATOR AUSTRALIA

Yet the English. Ah – the English. We are allowed to be treated with a unique type of disrespect. And so naturally that disrespect can even be levelled at our national poet.

This reflection follows the news this week that Stratford-upon-Avon is to be ‘decolonised’. The impetus for this modern vandalism comes from ‘concerns’ that the birthplace of Shakespeare could be used to promote ‘white supremacy’.

CRIKEY

Pro-Palestine protests and sustained years of climate activism have contributed to the recent flurry of legislation.