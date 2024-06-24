When the public voted ‘green’ they thought they were getting cheap energy and pristine landscapes. They did not expect their bills to double, the rainforests to be bulldozed, their farmland torn apart by transmission lines, and their coastlines ruined with forests of wind turbines.

Nuclear energy costs are upfront and then drop to negligible amounts – renewables have to be, well, renewed on a continuous basis – eating through valuable resources and raw materials. It keeps mining giants wealthy. It keeps money flowing into the pockets of renewable energy barons. But it also keeps the public purse drained with an energy grid that never grows up.

To say, ‘Oh well, it’ll take 20 years to build nuclear…!’ is to forget that in 20 years, every single battery, solar panel, and wind turbine will be rotting in landfill.

Flat White. Spectator Australia.

The way of all men. The beginning and the end. The weakness of the flesh. There were traitors in the midst, and that was what he found most difficult to understand, that they would have so little love or adherence to the truth, that they lied so easily, pretended to be people they weren't, cared so little for what harm they did.

Extraordinary. These people, these flower denizens of falsehood, who took the money and the prestige in their little group of shills, government shills, Bowen shills, shills for the renewable nightmare imposed on the population by an out of control political class.

Meanwhile half the businesses in the country were on life support. A productive, meaningful middle class, they cared not for that; they hid, not amongst themselves, but in the people who naively believed their false narratives.

And now we were surrounded by falsehoods, by malevolent actors unheeding of the truth, people who cared not for the damage they did to their own morality, to the truth that should have set us free, to anyone who contradicted these naïve and stupid narratives, pushed upon an unsuspecting people, marginalised, almost as if marginalised within themselves and within the communities, certainly distanced from common sense, common decency, and, well, the truth.

The renewable versus nuclear options were now burning across the country, with all those government shills he once knew and respected as journalists and were nothing of the kind; people with barely a nodding relationship to reality.

We pray not. We care not. We bury ourselves in falsehoods. How could this happen? How could they be who they were. Bury yourself not. Rise up. Rise up. The truth will out, and as corny or as hackneyed as it was, the the truth would set us free.

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SPECTATOR

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